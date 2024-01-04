Governor-elect Jeff Landry names senior staff: Here's what you need to know about them

Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has named the bulk of his senior staff, among them Kyle Ruckert as chief of staff and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as director of intergovernmental relations and all of them Louisiana natives.

Landry, who has served two terms as attorney general, will be inaugurated Monday, taking over from two-term incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

"I have worked extensively with each of these individuals, and I am confident they will help our office achieve great things for the people of Louisiana," Landry said in a statement.

Ruckert has extensive experience in the political arena from directing campaigns to serving as chief of staff in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. He has served as transition director for Landry since his victory in October.

Ardoin has served as the state's chief elections officer since 2018, winning election twice before deciding against running for reelection last year.

Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry and Sharon Landry sit for an interview in Lafayette, LA. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Other senior staff members named Thursday include:

Angelique Freel, executive counsel to the governor: Freel, who will be Landry's top attorney, has been working as Landry's director of the Louisiana Department of Justice's Civil Division since 2017 and served under two other attorney generals.

Elise Cazes, chief of staff to First Lady Sharon Landry: Cazes has more than two decades of private, public and non-profit experience, including seven years at the Louisiana Department of Justice under Landry and three years at the Louisiana Division of Administration.

Kate Kelly, communications director: Kelly has nearly a decade of political communications experience, including stints with Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, former Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter and numerous U.S. House members.

Andree Miller, deputy chief of staff: Miller has served in constituent leadership roles in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and as a professional staff member on the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Lance Maxell, legislative director: Maxwell is the former assistant attorney general and legislative director for the Louisiana Department of Justice.

John Kay, policy director: Kay, who served as deputy campaign manager for Landry's gubernatorial win, also worked previously on the campaigns of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and former Congressman John Fleming, who is now Louisiana treasurer-elect.

Millard Mule', policy director: Mulé has been one of Landry's top aides for more than a decade, serving as communications director during tenures as attorney general and congressman.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Gov.-elect Jeff Landry names senior staff: Here's what you need to know