Governor Jeff Landry endorses Trump for president, says Louisiana entrenched in MAGA

New Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry endorsed Donald Trump in his White House comeback bid Thursday, cementing what has been a longtime close relationship with the former president and his family.

"The great people of Louisiana overwhelmingly voted for (Trump) twice, and I stand with them," Landry posted from his X campaign account. "That is why I am honored to endorse one of the greatest presidents in our country’s history, Donald J. Trump."

Last spring Trump endorsed Landry, then the attorney general, in his campaign for governor. And last fall his son Donald Trump Jr. led a Landry rally in Bossier City.

Landry was inaugurated Monday following a ceremony Sunday, replacing two-term Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was term limited.

In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2023, Donald Trump Jr. leads a campaign rally in Bossier City for Gov. Jeff Landry's gubernatorial campaign.

"President Trump helped us make history last year, as we ended eight years of Democrat governance in Baton Rouge," Landry posted on X. "With President Trump leading the Republican ticket in November, his America First platform will deliver sweeping victories across the country, from The White House to the State House. President Donald J. Trump will secure our border, protect our communities, and finally stop the rampant inflation so many hardworking Louisianans have endured. As your new Governor, I look forward to working with President Trump to Make Louisiana and America Great Again!"

Louisiana's presidential primary election is scheduled March 23. Early voting is March 9-16 (excluding Sunday, March 10).

