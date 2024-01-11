Jeff Landry's administration taking shape: Here's a list of key appointments and job openings

New Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry's administration is taking shape with the Republican having made key appointments to his cabinet, senior staff, law enforcement and the state school board.

But there are a few important jobs till open. Among them are cabinet secretaries to lead the Department of Corrections and Louisiana Economic Development.

Following is a roll of key Landry appointments made so far listed in the order of their appointments:

Taylor Barras, commissioner of administration: Barras, who is essentially the chief financial officer in charge of crating and managing the state budget, spent most of his private sector career in banking. His is also a former Republican state representative who led the state House as speaker from 2015-19. Barras was most recently the Iberia Parish elected tax assessor.

Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality: Barras, who was the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services under former President Donald Trump, is the first Black woman to lead Louisiana's DEQ.

Col. Robert Hodges, superintendent of the State Police: Hodges is a New Orleans native and 28-year veteran of the State Police. Landry said Hodges will be one of the governor's strategists to reduce crime in Louisiana and its signature city New Orleans.

Gen. Thomas Friloux, leader of the Louisiana National Guard: Frilous rose from the rank of private to brigadier general during 35 years in the Louisiana National Guard.

Bryan Adams, Louisiana fire marshal: Adams has 40 years of firefighting experience and previously served as an elected Republican state representative from Gretna.

Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry announced three cabinet appointments at the University of Louisiana at Monroe Library on Dec. 20, 2023. Pictured left to right are David Matlock, secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services, Dr. Ralph Abraham, secretary of the Department of Health, Landry, future First Lady Sharon Landry and Madison Sheahan, secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Richard Nelson, secretary of the Department of Revenue: Nelson is a former Republican state representative who ran against Landry in the governor's race before withdrawing last fall and endorsing Landry. Nelson, whose signature campaign issue was eliminating the state income tax, will lead the state's tax agency.

Retired Air Force Col. Charlton J. Meginley, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs: Meginley, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, had been working as former Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's general counsel.

Ernest Legier, commissioner of the Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Control: Legier, who's overseen and regulated the chaotic introduction of the legal THC hemp industry in Louisiana under former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, is the only Edwards appointee to keep his job so far.

Dan Casey, commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles: Casey has served as senior director Dealertrack Registration & Titling Solutions and as the managing member of DGC Consultants, private sector companies who work the OMV. Landry promised Casey will elevate customer service at the state agency that perhaps produces the most frustration.

Dr, Ralph Abraham, secretary of the Department of Health: The former Republican congressman who continues to practice medicine in Richland Parish will lead the state's largest agency. Abraham also previously ran for governor in 2019, finishing third in the primary to the then incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Madison Sheahan, secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries: Sheahan was most recently the executive director of the Republican Party of South Dakota. Sheahan takes over an agency that suffered a scandal in 2023 when former Secretary Jack Montoucet resigned after he became a public target of an FBI bribery investigation involving the department.

Retired Judge David Matlock, secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services: Matlock is a retired Caddo Parish Juvenile Court judge. He takes over an agency in crisis following the death of several children under the department's watch, which resulted in former Secretary Marketa Garner Walters's resignation.

Kyle Ruckert, chief of staff: Ruckert has extensive experience in the political arena from directing campaigns to serving as chief of staff in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. He has served as transition director for Landry since his victory in October.

Kyle Ardoin, director of intergovernmental relations: Ardoin is the former secretary of state who served as Louisiana's chief elections officer from 2018-2024, winning election twice before deciding against running for reelection last year.

Angelique Freel, executive counsel to the governor: Freel, who will be Landry's top attorney, has been working as Landry's director of the Louisiana Department of Justice's Civil Division since 2017 and served under two other attorney generals.

Elise Cazes, chief of staff to First Lady Sharon Landry: Cazes has more than two decades of private, public and non-profit experience, including seven years at the Louisiana Department of Justice under Landry and three years at the Louisiana Division of Administration.

Kate Kelly, communications director: Kelly has nearly a decade of political communications experience, including stints with Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, former Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter and numerous U.S. House members.

Andree Miller, deputy chief of staff: Miller has served in constituent leadership roles in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and as a professional staff member on the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Lance Maxell, legislative director: Maxwell is the former assistant attorney general and legislative director for the Louisiana Department of Justice.

John Kay, policy director: Kay, who served as deputy campaign manager for Landry's gubernatorial win, also worked previously on the campaigns of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and former Congressman John Fleming, who is now Louisiana's treasurer.

Millard Mule', policy director: Mulé has been one of Landry's top aides for more than a decade, serving as communications director during tenures as attorney general and congressman.

Jacques Thibodaux, director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security: Thibodaux served as director of emergency preparedness for the city of Thibodaux before taking over GOSEP. He is also a retired colonel in the National Guard and retired from the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Tyler Gray, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources: Gray previously served as corporate secretary for the Placid Refining Company and before that was president and general counsel to Louisiana Mid-Continent’s Oil and Gas Association and attorney for the Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation and for the City of New Orleans.

Susan Schowen, director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission: Schowen had been vice president of education for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System since 2022. Before that, she spent more than 10 years with LED FastStart, the workforce development division of Louisiana Economic Development.

Joe Donahue, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development: Donahue had been Landry's assistant attorney general leading the Occupational Licensing Review Program. He also previously served in the DOTD's offices of general counsel and secretary.

Judy Armstrong, member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education: Armstrong, an Alexandria native, has spent her career in education as a teacher, administrator and consultant in the parochial and public arenas.

Simone Champagne, member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education: Champagne, a former state representative, worked 26 years in the banking industry and two decades in public service. She also served on the St. Joseph Elementary School Board and the Acadiana Renaissance Academy School Board.

Conrad Appel, member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education: Appel, a former state senator, served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee while he was in the Legislature. Appel is president of Construction South, Inc., a general construction contractor.

More: Jeff Landry calls session to draw new congressional, Supreme Court maps, change elections

More: Republican Jeff Landry inaugurated as Louisiana's 57th governor in first nighttime ceremony

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who's working for Jeff Landry and what are the remaining job openings?