Republican Jeff Landry inaugurated as Louisiana's 57th governor in first nighttime ceremony

Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry pledged to launch a new era that embraces Louisiana's history and people while setting the stage for a future that will produce a unified effort to elevate the state's economy and education and reduce crime during the first evening inauguration ceremony in state history Sunday night.

Landry, who vanquished a large field of Republicans and a Democrat that had unified party support to win on the first ballot in October, moved the ceremony up a day from Monday morning because of predicted storms.

He won't officially take office until noon Monday. Landry will become Louisiana's 57th governor, taking over from two-term Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was term limited.

Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and wife Sharon arrive for his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 7, 2024 at the state Capitol. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

"It's fitting and appropriate to stand today in front of our Capitol having the sun set on the past where a new Louisiana will dawn," Landry said in his inauguration speech. "This is our home; this is your home."

Landry, who has served two terms as attorney general and was an Acadiana congressmen before that, celebrated Louisiana's "culture of joy, love, resilience, diversity and unrivaled hospitality."

"I stand before you and beside you ... and your voices will be heard," Landry said. "The place is here and the time is now and the challenge is ours.

"Our people did not send us here to quarrel ...," he said. "The people sent us here to repair and reform the government ... so their future and the future of their children are made better.

"When we show we can come together and solve the problems of this state we show America and the world how it can be done."

Jeff Landry is sworn in as Louisiana Governor on the steps of the State Capital in Baton Rouge La. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Landry also touched on policy, hinting that he would push back what he believes are attempts in classrooms to "indoctrinate" children "behind their mothers' backs."

"The most important voice in a child's education is their parents," he said.

He promised to support policies to "pave the way for prosperity for all our families."

And he touched on efforts to tamp down on crime, which was a central theme of his campaign. Landry has said he will call a Special Session of the Legislature to address crime.

"I pledge to do everything I can to make this state safer," he said.

Landry capped the first nighttime inauguration with the first fireworks display.

"Welcome home," Landry said.

