Grammys 2024: The best dressed stars on the red carpet

The 2024 Grammy Awards have finally arrived, as some of the biggest artists in music walk the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

This year’s Grammys take place on Sunday 4 February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey are among the many nominees for categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Find the full list of Grammy nominees here.

Both the “Anti-Hero” singer and the “SOS” musician are poised to break records tonight. SZA, who is heading into the evening with nine nominations, could become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night if she manages to win at least seven of those.

Meanwhile, Swift has already broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category. If she takes home the award for Album of the Year, the 12-time Grammy winner will become the first and only person to win the category four times.

Several artists are set to perform live during the ceremony, including legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who will be singing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

While the 2024 Grammy Awards have the potential to be historic, it’s the show-stopping fashion that tends to make history too - such as Harry Styles’ rainbow jumpsuit and Lizzo’s orange floral ensemble from last year’s award show.

Here are the best dressed looks from the 2024 Grammys.

Keltie Knight

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

E! News’ Keltie Knight arrived at the 2024 Grammys wearing a floor-length yellow gown. The red carpet correspondent went viral during the 2024 Golden Globes when she realised that a diamond was missing from the ring she was wearing on her finger.

Boygenius

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker aka Boygenius walked the red carpet in true Boygenius fashion: wearing matching suits. The group, who is nominated in seven categories including Album of the Year, arrived in coordinating white suits with a signature black tie. They accessorised the look with a pink flower and red button pinned to the lapel.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Laverne Cox attended the 66th Grammy Awards wearing a red latex mid-length gown with a criss-cross neckline and heart-shaped skirt.

Brandi Carlile

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The folk rock singer walked the red carpet in a vibrant orange suit, with a silk pink blouse and matching bow underneath.

Dawn Richard

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Singer Dawn Richard pulled out one of the most show-stopping ensembles at the Grammys red carpet. The former Danity Kane member arrived in a stunning structured red gown, which featured an oversized headpiece resembling leaves that was attached to the bodice.