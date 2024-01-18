Grand Haven attorney files for Ottawa County Probate Judge

OTTAWA COUNTY — Michael Zitta, an attorney from Grand Haven, is the first to throw his hat in the ring for Ottawa County's next probate court judge.

Zitta's announcement Tuesday, Jan. 16, comes after Judge Mark Feyen announced earlier this month he's not seeking re-election in November.

More: Probate Judge Mark Feyen will retire at the end of 2024

“I have made the decision to run for Ottawa County Probate Judge because I believe it's extremely important to have the right person in that seat,” Zitta wrote in a press release.

“Being a probate judge requires a commitment to serve, the knowledge and experience to provide just and fair results, and the temperament to treat all persons contacting the court with consideration and compassion.”

Zitta is a native of the Tri-Cities area and graduated from Grand Haven High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA and law degree from the University of Minnesota.

He spent five years practicing law in Minneapolis before returning to West Michigan. He’s been a partner at Scheuerle and Zitta since 2001.

In 2023, Zitta was appointed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to be Ottawa County’s public administrator in probate matters. Public administrators handle estate cases in which the deceased didn't have a will or known heirs. They also manage the determination, collection, liquidation and distribution of any assets in the estate.

“With my background, I believe I am well-suited to be Ottawa County’s next probate judge,” Zitta wrote.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Feyen is the court’s longest serving judge. He was first elected in 1988 and took the bench on Jan. 1, 1989. He was re-elected five times.

In his time on the bench, Feyen has overseen cases on probate estates, mental commitment, guardianship, conservatorship, child abuse and neglect, juvenile delinquency, divorce and more.

He also helped establish, and has served as judge for, the Ottawa County Recovery Court. The specialty court helps adult criminal offenders achieve and maintain sobriety.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Grand Haven attorney files for Ottawa County Probate Judge