For the greater good of Central Indiana: IndyStar's Community Impact Report

The 2023 IndyStar Community Impact Report shows how we made a demonstrable impact in the lives of our neighbors with your support.

Since the first edition of IndyStar published on June 6, 1903, it's been our mission to produce work that serves the greater good of Hoosiers in Central Indiana and beyond.

We have a track record of service that includes multiple Pulitzer Prizes as well as local, state and more national recognitions. Our work reaches millions of readers every month. More importantly, IndyStar journalists have demonstrated an ability to connect with their neighbors to unpack the issues affecting their quality of life, identify solutions and inspire change that makes Indiana a better place for us all to live. After all, this is our home, too.

On this page, you'll find examples of work we've done that has made a demonstrable impact in the lives of some of our neighbors. Our readers and subscribers have made this kind of essential work possible. Simply put: we wouldn't be IndyStar without you. Thank you.

IndyStar's 2023 Community Impact Report

IndyStar stories that made a difference in 2023

From anti-bullying laws enacted at the Statehouse to dollars raised to help neighbors in need, IndyStar journalism made a difference in 2023.

Read the full 2023 impact report: How these IndyStar stories made a difference in Central Indiana and beyond in 2023

TB3 bill passed: Baseball phenom, 13, dies by suicide. He came home from school, left video: 'I hate my life'

Funding goal met: Indianapolis family seeks perfect dog for perfect son, but time isn't on their side

Attorney General investigation: As Indy housing agency faces financial crisis, residents suffer the brunt of its neglect.

Laws examined: Women say church volunteer groomed them as teens. Now he's a pastor and elders won't fire him

From the regional editor: After 120 years, IndyStar's commitment to Indianapolis is unchanged

We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition of producing change-making journalism, connecting neighbors and telling the story of Indianapolis.

A message to our funders and subscribers

Thanks to our partnerships with the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and Glick Philanthropies, our Marion County K-12 education reporting and environmental coverage was free to all readers.

To our funders: Thank you for helping IndyStar connect with our neighbors this year

How we track our impact

IndyStar, as part of the USA TODAY Network, defines impact as real-world change inspired by our journalism. We track 12 types of impact, including direct benefits to our sources — readers donating to pay rent for someone on the brink of homelessness — law and policy change, new legislation, government investigations or other institutional actions such as hirings, firings or reorganizations.

