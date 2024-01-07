From the regional editor: After 120 years, IndyStar's commitment to Indianapolis is unchanged

This year, The Indianapolis Star reached a milestone moment in its history: June 6 marked the 120th anniversary of the first printed edition of our paper.

In the bustle of daily news coverage, it’s easy to lose sight of and take for granted the kind of longevity these journalists and this institution have achieved. But it’s a remarkable feat, particularly as the local news industry continues to face every challenge from financial to ideological.

IndyStar journalists work to keep our democracy healthy, their neighbors informed and to hold those in power accountable. But above all, they’re advocates for their community — because Indianapolis is their home, too, and they want to see their city and their neighbors thrive.

We publish the IndyStar Community Impact Report not to congratulate ourselves, but to recognize the ways we can all make a difference for each other every day, in ways big and small.

The range of articles featured in this report is evidence of the difference good journalism can make. Accountability reporting on failures to regulate problem bars, mismanagement of public housing, failure by a gunmaker to report lobbying activity with state lawmakers are among the important work we have published this year.

But this report also showcases what IndyStar journalists do best: documenting how we live together. It includes examples of Hoosiers raising money to purchase a service dog for a young boy with a debilitating disease, rallying cries to change laws regarding youth bullying and stillbirths and readers giving tens of thousands of dollars to support youth-serving nonprofits.

This is a celebration not of our staff’s accomplishments, but Hoosiers’ shared humanity.

We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition of producing change-making journalism, connecting neighbors and telling the story of Indianapolis, one day at a time.

IndyStar's Community Impact Report: For the greater good of Central Indiana

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyStar impact 2023: Our commitment to Indy is 120 years strong