Green Bay School Board meeting ends abruptly after Superintendent Vicki Bayer has medical emergency

GREEN BAY — A school board work session abruptly ended Monday after Green Bay School District Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a medical emergency during her presentation on budget cuts.

Bayer got up during the question portion of the presentation and left the boardroom. Shortly afterward, the meeting was adjourned and about five medical personnel entered and headed to a back room to assist her.

An ambulance and a fire truck were seen outside the district building, and attendees were asked to remain seated to give Bayer privacy as she was likely transferred to the ambulance.

Discussion among board members reflected on how stressed Bayer has been lately, especially given the need to make $36 million worth of budget cuts by the 2024-2025 school year. It was unclear, however, if stress was a factor in her emergency.

Bayer was giving the board an update on budget cuts and plans moving forward to save money when she left the boardroom.

The district's spokesperson, Lori Blakeslee, declined to comment, saying it was a personal medical situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

