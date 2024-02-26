Green Bay School Board member Laura Laitinen-Warren resigns amid Claude Tiller controversy

GREEN BAY — Green Bay School Board member Laura Laitinen-Warren resigned Saturday.

"After much consideration, I have determined I need to reallocate my time and energy to areas where I can have a more direct and impactful role in effecting positive change within our community," she wrote in an email to all board members.

Her resignation comes shortly after the resignation of former superintendent Claude Tiller amid board investigation into his comments on an Atlanta radio show.

"I remain deeply committed to the betterment of our educational system which includes supporting our dedicated educators and, most importantly, working to ensure all children have access to a quality education," Laitinen-Warren said in her resignation email.

She will continue to be a champion of public education, she said.

Laitinen-Warren is a member of the Oneida Nation and was the only board member of color on the Green Bay School Board; the district's student population comprises more than 60% students of color.

She was appointed to an empty seat on the board in 2021 where she served out the remaining term of former member Kristina Shelton. Laitinen-Warren then won her seat in the April 2022 election. Her term was set to expire in 2025.

This story will be updated.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

