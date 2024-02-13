Green Bay Schools Superintendent Claude Tiller placed on paid administrative leave for radio show comments

Claude Tiller, the superintendent of the Green Bay School District, speaks July 18 at a meet-and-greet at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY — Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Green Bay School Board, according to a statement from the board Tuesday evening.

"The Green Bay School District Board of Education has placed Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. on paid administrative leave as it works through the issues raised in an Atlanta radio station interview," the statement said.

Tiller was in Atlanta last week to recruit teachers from historically black colleges and universities and appeared on a talk radio show on 1380 WAOK. The show segment is not available online, and the nature of Tiller's comments are unknown.

Tiller was not present at Monday's School Board meeting, which he typically attends.

He started as superintendent in July, coming from Detroit Public Schools.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Superintendent Claude Tiller placed on administrative leave