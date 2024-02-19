Greene County absentee voting starts Tuesday. Here's what to know

Absentee voting in Greene County begins Tuesday. Those unable to vote at their regular polling place April 2 will have the chance to cast their ballots starting Feb. 20 and through Monday, April 1.

In-person absentee voting will be available at the Greene County Elections Center at 1126 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In order to cast a ballot, voters must present a photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri.

Voters can request a mail-in ballot by either submitting a handwritten request or filling out a form available online at www.vote.greenecountymo.gov. The requests must be signed by voters and received in the Office of the County Clerk no later than 5 p.m. March 20. Mailed ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail and received by the county clerk before 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 2.

Voters are permitted to cast an absentee ballot for a variety of legal reasons. Those include:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction in which the voter is registered to vote;

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is the primary caregiver and resides at the same address;

Religious belief or practice;

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained;

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under state statute because of safety concerns.

For those who may not fall under one of these categories, early voting is still an option. No excuse in-person absentee voting begins two weeks prior to each election. This year, no excuse early voting will begin March 19.

Sample ballots for the April 2 election are available on the Greene County election website.

