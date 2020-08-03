Gun sales spike among African-Americans: 'Our ancestors died for us to vote, they also died for us to be able to carry guns'

When Americans panic, they buy guns — lots of them. During the first six months of 2020, amid a global coronavirus pandemic, gun retailers have reported a record 10.3 million firearm transactions, according to a new survey by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Overall, gun sales in the U.S. have increased by 95 percent while ammunition sales have increased 139 percent compared to the same period last year.

And while various demographic groups are buying guns in 2020, African-Americans account for the highest increase in gun purchases of any group.

"The highest overall firearm sales increase comes from Black men and women, who show a 58.2% increase in purchases during the first six months of 2020 versus the same period last year," Jim Curcuruto, NSSF director of research and market development noted in his report. “Bottom line is that there has never been a sustained surge in firearm sales quite like what we are in the midst of.”

Getty Images More

In many states, estimated gun sales doubled in March compared with February. In Utah, they nearly tripled. And in Michigan, a coronavirus hotspot, sales more than tripled.

Yet, it’s not the first time gun sales have surged following an event with national implications. In 2012, gun sales nationwide spiked as more than 3 million were purchased in the months after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in which a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, in Newton, Connecticut. After this tragedy, Americans feared stricter gun laws so they bought more guns. In the eight years under President Obama, the gun industry grew 158%, according to the NSSF, over more fears of impending gun control.

While much of the spike in sales early on can be attributed to uncertainty surrounding business shutdowns and initial stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19 precautions, more recent sales can be attributed to an uneasiness around Black Lives Matter rallies and increased calls to defund the police.

Michael Cargill, a Black man and owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin, says that amid all the anxiety over the pandemic and rallies, people are buying guns to take personal responsibility for their safety. “People were concerned with people breaking into their home or breaking into their vehicle or attacking them while they're in their vehicles [after COVID-19],” he said in a video chat interview with Yahoo News. “So people wanted to take their own protection into their own hands.”

Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin More

In the past few months Cargill says he’s seen triple the amount of people coming into his store wanting to purchase firearms and he’s noticed a surge in Black customers especially. Cargill believes Black people are buying more guns because they are getting more educated on the history of gun control. “They're understanding that gun control first started in the 1800s … so people are realizing that every time there's a gun law that's targeting a certain group of people, it’s usually the African American group,” he said. “So they're saying, with everything going on, we've got to make sure that we're legal with this firearm. We're going to make sure we know what the law is, we want to make sure we know where we can take it, where we can't take it.”

History shows that gun control laws have always been unfavorable to Black Americans. Even before America was a country, Black people were banned from owning guns. “The first gun control law in the territory that is now the United States was passed in Virginia in 1640,” writer Daniel Rivero notes in a 2016 Splinter article. “It explicitly banned black people from owning guns, even if they were not slaves.”