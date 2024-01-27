Hagerstown Police identify Thursday homicide victim

Hagerstown Police have released the identity of the homicide victim found Thursday morning in the city's West End.

The man was Kevin Shepherd, 38, of Hagerstown, according to a Hagerstown Police post Friday night on the department's Facebook page.

"This remains an active investigation. There is no threat to the general public. Further details will be released when appropriate," the post states.

Police previously stated in a news release that they believe the shooting was "likely a targeted incident and not random."

Police responded to the area of the 1200 block of Marshall Street at about 9:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Shepherd dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hagerstown Police spokesperson Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said the man was found at the east end of the block, furthest from Western Heights Middle School, and to the rear of a residence.

On Friday afternoon, yellow crime scene tape was seen around part of a back yard with police standing nearby. The yard was not fenced in.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown Police release ID of shooting victim who died Thursday