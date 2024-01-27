Hagerstown student who was found with loaded gun in school is held without bond

A Washington County District Court Judge, on Friday, ordered a Hagerstown teen found with a loaded gun in his backpack in school earlier in the week to be held without bond.

The 16-year-old boy was transferred to the Western Maryland Children's Center south of Hagerstown. The children's center is a "secure detention facility for youth waiting to go to court or be placed in a treatment program," according to the state's website.

Hagerstown Police have not released the boy's name.

Hagerstown Police charged the North Hagerstown High School junior as an adult after a loaded gun was found in his backpack during the school day on Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured, police and Washington County Public Schools officials have said.

The teen also was found in possession of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, Officer Heather Aleshire has said. Aleshire is a School Resource Officer, a Hagerstown Police officer assigned to North High.

During the Friday afternoon bond hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Flores told Judge Mark D. Thomas there was concerning information the boy had been "trying to sell" and had become aggressive with his sales. Flores did not say what the boy was trying to sell.

The judge said he had read the statement.

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Bronson asked Thomas to allow the boy, who has been living in Hagerstown with his grandmother in recent years, to be released with an ankle monitor. He said the boy was not a repeat offender in the criminal justice system.

Flores said the state opposed that measure.

Thomas said he didn't see how an ankle monitor "solves the potential problem" given the nature of the charges.

Noting the safety of the community, Thomas ordered the youth held without bond.

A transfer hearing will be scheduled to determine if the case will be transferred to juvenile court.

Bronson also asked that a social worker be assigned to the case.

Homicide victim ID'd: Hagerstown Police identify Thursday homicide victim

Talking to your kids about issues including drugs

Aleshire, on Thursday, told The Herald-Mail there has been a rise in youths with hallucinogenic drugs.

Speaking about both drugs and weapons, Aleshire said she encourages parents to be vigilant with their children. That includes knowing who their children are hanging out with and about changes in their children's behavior and moods.

It's important for parents to have "open conversations" with their children, even when that is difficult, she said.

Asked about resources parents could use if they discover an issue with their child, school system spokesperson Erin Anderson said WCPS has a student assistance program.

The program is in partnership with the Washington County Health Department.

Any student, parent or teacher concerned about a student can make an anonymous report through the program, Anderson said.

The program is promoted within the schools, she said. Families can contact their student's school to learn more about the program.

The student assistance program is a referral process to a school team to support students who may be using alcohol and/or drugs, according to a May 2023 presentation to the Board of Education.

Board members were told students and parents are referred to the health department. It is a voluntary process for the student and parent to follow up with health officials, according to a YouTube video of the meeting.

Offshore wind suffers big setback: Ørsted announces pullback in Maryland offshore wind plan as 'no longer commercially viable'

Charges teen faces for having gun in Hagerstown school

The teenager in this case was charged with five misdemeanors including being in possession of a firearm as a minor, Aleshire has said. It is that charge that qualified the youth to be charged as an adult.

He also is charged with having a handgun on person, having a loaded handgun on person, having a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance — the suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown teen held without bond after loaded gun found in school