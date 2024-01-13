Hampton Beach coastal flooding: Police shut down Ocean Boulevard

HAMPTON — Police and fire officials closed down roads leading into Hampton Beach Saturday as the community braces for another round of coastal flooding.

Saturday's rainstorm and high winds, mixed with an astronomical high tide, were expected to cause major flooding on local roads near Ocean Boulevard and Ashworth Avenue.

Powerful waves crash against the sea wall overflowing onto Ocean Boulevard at Hampton Beach as cars crawl past Wednesday morning Jan. 10, 2024. Saturday's storm was expected to cause major flooding on local roads near Ocean Boulevard and Ashworth Avenue.

Hampton police closed the entry and exit roads to Hampton Beach as a precaution at 10 a.m. The roads, according to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno, will reopen once the tides recede.

Waves were already starting to splash over the seawall two hours before high tide set for 12:19 p.m. Tides, officials say, are expected to be nearly one foot higher than on Wednesday.

"We anticipate flooding to begin within a few hours prior to high tide. The storm surge is predicted to be 2.5 to 3 feet, with inundation of 1 to 3.5 feet."

The state Department of Transportation advises visitors and residents to avoid the areas of Route 1A in Rye, North Hampton, Hampton and Seabrook.

"Ocean waves that are crashing over the walls carry dangerous debris such as large rocks, wood, traps, and other harmful items that could cause serious injury if you are struck with them," Reno said.

Reno said the state of New Hampshire and town emergency operations centers will be open during the storm. Anyone who needs assistance should call 9-1-1. Residents are also being asked to report storm-related damage to their property by calling 211.

Thousands in NH are without power

National Weather Service meteorologists in Gray, Maine, expect about 1.25 inches of rain throughout Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine on Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to hit 50 mph along the coastline and 35 to 40 mph inland.

As of 9 a.m., more than 12,000 customers are without power across New Hampshire, according to the state Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“Crews are out and working hard to restore outages as they happen," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "Keep you and your family safe if you lose power.”

