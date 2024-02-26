What will happen with JPS school buildings set to close? See what district has in store

Abandoned buildings and properties are a persistent issue that faces the City of Jackson, and more could be added to the list with the closures of 20 schools owned by the Jackson Public School District.

In an effort to prevent this from happening, JPS has created a Facilities Repurposing Advisory Committee, responsible for helping the district figure out the best way the schools can be reutilized for future use in the community.

At the JPS Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 19, the school board voted 5-1 to close 11 schools, with two being merged. Other facilities on the list were closed by the district in the past.

The closings are a part of the district's optimization plan, which was first presented to the board by Superintendent Errick Greene in October 2023, though 16 were originally planned.

Wilkins Elementary School, seen here form this Sept. 6, 2023, is one of 20 schools the Jackson Public Schools District's Facilities Repurposing Advisory Committee is trying to repurpose for future use in the community.

State assessment investigation: Five districts, 12 schools have state assessments thrown out as MDE investigates

See JPS enrollment decline: JPS has drastically declined in enrollment over the past 10 years. See how much

The main reasons for the closures or consolidations per the optimization plan are declining enrollment, expensive investments in the school's facilities and issues with staffing teachers.

Here is the full list of facilities JPS are trying to figure out how to repurpose:

Baker Elementary School Brown Elementary School Rowan Middle School Siwell Middle School Watkins Elementary School Woodville Heights Elementary School Dawson Elementary School Raines Elementary School Lake Elementary School Lester Elementary School Marshall Elementary School Shirley Elementary School Smith Elementary School Sykes Elementary School Barr Elementary School Brinkley Middle School Chastain Middle School French - REAP George Elementary School Wingfield High School

During the school board's first meeting on Feb. 6, Greene reported the committee held its first meeting on Jan. 30. He said a few schools, though he wasn't specific, have already been in discussions for how to be repurposed. One is in partnership with the city's Department of Planning and Development to be used for housing purposes. Three others have been proposed to be demolished to create green space.

Other outcomes of the meeting, included a request for proposals "to formally invite potential purchasers or lessees or developers to express their interest in one or another of our facilities." The RFP has no closing date, Greene said, so the district can continue gathering interest from entities.

Affordable housing in Jackson: Jackson will provide $40,000 grant to residents who qualify for affordable housing program

"We fairly regularly hear from various members of the public around some interest or with questions about one facility or another, so this would be a formal way for people to engage with us and share their thoughts about how they might utilize (the facilities) and for us to consider," Greene said.

Secondly, the committee discussed the need for more marketing of the facilities, so people know they are available.

"That's a charge that came out of the meeting. To rethink our use of the web-page with that information, kind of connected also to the RFP issuance and even thinking about broader about broader engagement with the community," Greene said.

MDEQ fines Jackson: Jackson gets 4 MDEQ violations and is being fined for April's trash crisis. See how much

Lastly, the committee agreed to establish a standing monthly meeting to continue discussions.

"We would continue to develop some common understanding around various opportunities, looking at models in other states and other districts for how they repurpose schools. Some of the financial opportunities and funding opportunities for some of these potential projects and also obviously to consider any proposals that we get prior to that meeting," Greene said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What will happen to Jackson Public Schools after they close