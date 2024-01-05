Happy New Year? Toll hikes for NJ drivers using Port Authority bridges and tunnels to NYC

North Jersey drivers, just a friendly reminder: Tolls will go up Sunday on the six Port Authority bridges and tunnels that connect New Jersey to New York City.

The 3.7% increase this year — that's 63 cents per ride — was triggered by a rise in inflation, which is the economic indicator used by the bistate Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to determine when to raise tolls. This is its third toll increase for automobile drivers in five years.

Here is what to expect:

Tolls by mail will rise to $17.63, from $17.

Off-peak E-ZPass tolls will rise to $13.38, from $12.75.

Peak E-ZPass tolls will rise to $15.38, from $14.75.

The toll increases will hit drivers who use the Lincoln and Holland tunnels and the George Washington Bridge to Manhattan, as well as those who use the Bayonne, Goethals and Outerbridge Crossing bridges to Staten Island.

In addition to toll hikes for automobiles, trucks and motorcycles, AirTrain tickets will go up 25 cents. PATH fares remain flat.

Meanwhile, Manhattan congestion pricing looms

This toll increase comes as New Jersey faces a new Manhattan congestion pricing toll at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, which is designed to ding drivers for entering the central business district of midtown Manhattan. That toll is expected to range from $3.75 to $22.50 depending on whether drivers have an E-ZPass account or whether they are driving during peak or off-peak hours.

Congestion pricing is being challenged in three lawsuits — two in New Jersey and one in New York — but is expected to go into effect in the spring. A public comment period on the program will last through March 11, with four hearings planned in February and March.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority board also approved 3% toll increases on the turnpike and Garden State Parkway, but its budget was vetoed in October by Gov. Phil Murphy. A new budget has not yet been approved by the turnpike board.

