'Heavy ice' causes crashes, road closured on major Delaware roads

"Heavy ice" on major throughways in Delaware caused several crashes on Tuesday that resulted in large stretches of highways being shut down.

Two of the most major wrecks occurred on I-495 at 12th Street and on Route 1 south by the Appoquinimink River bridge around 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, according to Delaware Department of Transportation posts on X.

According to DelDOT, I-495 initially had all northbound lanes closed as well as one southbound lane due to the "heavy ice" and wrecks. As of about 1:45 p.m., cars were slowly making their way by on the southbound side, through traffic remained heavy.

I-495 at 12th Street is only partially open following a crash due to "heavy ice" on the bridge.

The northbound lanes remained closed.

Delaware State Police posted on X that all of Route 1 south and one lane of Route 1 north were closed by Route 299 for the crash on the Appoquinimink River bridge. That was a multi-car crash, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

