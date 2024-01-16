Northern Delaware sees close to 3 inches of snow, with coastal gets less than an inch
Delawareans, mostly in the central to northern part of the state, are removing snow from their driveways and cars as they ready to begin their day — which may start late because of the number of delays and closings.
Delaware residents in the northernmost portion of the state got nearly 3 inches of snow, while the coastal section saw less than an inch.
New Castle and Kent counties can expect rain, snow and freezing rain before 3 p.m. on Tuesday then a slight chance of snow as late as 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Sussex County is a chance of snow before 5 p.m.
Highs across the state will hover over the freezing mark in New Castle and Kent counties and warming up to the 40s as one travels into central Sussex County. The state is expected to remain frigid until mid next week when temperatures will see the upper side of the 40s and even low 50s in parts of Sussex County.
Snowfall totals
According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System Monitoring Network, here is a breakdown of snow accumulation as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
White Clay Creek 3 inches
Hockessin 2.9 inches
Greenville 2.8 inches
New Castle 2.8 inches
Prices Corner 2.7 inches
Talleyville 2.7 inches
Newark 2.6 inches
Claymont 2.5 inches
Glasgow 2.5 inches
Port Penn 2.5 inches
Smyrna 2.4 inches
Blackbird 2.3 inches
Woodside 2.1 inches
Dover 2 inches
West Dover 2 inches
Frederica 1.4 inches
Harrington 1.2 inches
Laurel 1.1 inches
Seaford 1.1 inches
Bridgeville 1 inch
Ellendale 1 inch
Nassau 1 inch
Dagsboro 0.9 inch
Stockley 0.9 inch
Lewes 0.8 inch
Bethany Beach 0.5 inch
