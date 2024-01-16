Northern Delaware sees close to 3 inches of snow, with coastal gets less than an inch

Delawareans, mostly in the central to northern part of the state, are removing snow from their driveways and cars as they ready to begin their day — which may start late because of the number of delays and closings.

More: Snow arrives Monday night in Delaware. What to expect for Tuesday's commute

Delaware residents in the northernmost portion of the state got nearly 3 inches of snow, while the coastal section saw less than an inch.

New Castle and Kent counties can expect rain, snow and freezing rain before 3 p.m. on Tuesday then a slight chance of snow as late as 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Sussex County is a chance of snow before 5 p.m.

Highs across the state will hover over the freezing mark in New Castle and Kent counties and warming up to the 40s as one travels into central Sussex County. The state is expected to remain frigid until mid next week when temperatures will see the upper side of the 40s and even low 50s in parts of Sussex County.

Snow covered roads Monday night in Talleyville as captured by a traffic camera.

Snowfall totals

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System Monitoring Network, here is a breakdown of snow accumulation as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

White Clay Creek 3 inches

Hockessin 2.9 inches

Greenville 2.8 inches

New Castle 2.8 inches

Prices Corner 2.7 inches

Talleyville 2.7 inches

Newark 2.6 inches

Claymont 2.5 inches

Glasgow 2.5 inches

Port Penn 2.5 inches

Smyrna 2.4 inches

Blackbird 2.3 inches

Woodside 2.1 inches

Dover 2 inches

West Dover 2 inches

Frederica 1.4 inches

Harrington 1.2 inches

Laurel 1.1 inches

Seaford 1.1 inches

Bridgeville 1 inch

Ellendale 1 inch

Nassau 1 inch

Dagsboro 0.9 inch

Stockley 0.9 inch

Lewes 0.8 inch

Bethany Beach 0.5 inch

Motorists navigate snow covered roads Monday night in New Castle County

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How much snow is Delaware seeing Tuesday morning? Town by town count