Heavy rain flooding closes more than 30 roads from Georgetown to San Marcos

Commuters drive through rain on Mopac Boulevard in South Austin on Monday January 22, 2024.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall has led to the closure of at least 35 roads near low water crossings, spanning from Georgetown and Cedar Park down to San Marcos. Multiple low water crossings are closed in western and southern Austin, according to ATX Floods.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service's Camp Mabry station has reported an accumulation of more than 2.9 inches of rainfall in an eight-hour period, setting a new daily record.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rainfall until Wednesday, with some areas of Central Texas projected to receive upward of 4 inches of rain. The rainfall will be concentrated along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor, spurring the service to issue a flood advisory for eastern portions of Travis and central Williamson counties, according to meteorologist Keith White.

A driver is confronted with a closed low-water crossing at Edgegrove Drive on Monday January 22, 2024.

Temperatures are forecast to stay well above freezing, averaging from the low 50s into the high 60s, eliminating any possibility of icy roads. However, the pooling water and heavy rain could still create hazardous road conditions.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services has not seen an uptick in calls related to flooding, spokesperson Rachael Lewis.

