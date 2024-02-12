Heavy snow expected to miss Southern Tier as storm warnings downgraded to advisories

The latest blast from winter is expected to bring heavy snowfall to northeast Pennsylvania and the Catskills, while the Southern Tier avoids significant accumulation of the white stuff.

Broome County could still receive up to three inches of snow between late tonight and around 7 p.m., Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, but lesser amounts are likely.

Overnight, the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton downgraded winter storm warnings for Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties to advisories. The advisories begin at midnight and continue until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter storm watches for north of the Southern Tier and Steuben County were canceled, however watches remain in place for Chenango and Otsego counties.

The latest forecasts continue to trend to a more southern track for the snow, decreasing expected totals for the Southern Tier and Central New York state.

"At one point it looked to be a very impactful storm for the the Southern Tier, now it's going to be pretty minor," said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Pellerito.

Here's what is expected in Broome County from winter storm

Monday: Some sun, with a high near 40.

Monday night: There is chance of snow, probably after 4 a.m. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tuesday: Snow is likely, mainly before noon, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8 p.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Tuesday morning commute could be challenging

Pellerito cautioned that this is still "a very potent storm" that will hammer other areas and has the potential to impact travel in the region.

"What we do get is going to be right squarely on the (Tuesday) morning commute," he said. "I can't rule out slick roads if you pick up that quick inch or two right at rush hour.

"But as far as major impacts, that's all going to be south."

