Hello, Avelo! Meet the ultra low-cost airline coming to the Knoxville airport in May

Hello, Avelo!

Just a few months after McGhee Tyson Airport announced plans for a major expansion including a new parking garage and a six additional gates, the airport has landed a new airline and destination.

The airline, unveiled at a Feb. 6 press conference, is relative upstart Avelo Airlines.

"Hello, Avelo" was the quote of the morning at the Knoxville airport press conference.

Avelo will be the sixth airline to offer flights from Knoxville, starting in early May with flights twice weekly to New Haven, Connecticut. It will join Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier and United in offering flights to 28 destinations.

Why did Avelo pick New Haven to Knoxville flight?

Avelo Airlines spokesperson Courtney Goff addressed the elephant in the room right from the get-go, joking, "New Haven, Connecticut, how does that make sense?"

Goff said there is a big demand from the customer base in Connecticut for access to the Great Smoky Mountains, and noted a desire as well for a good connection between the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and East Coast universities such as Yale. She also touted New Haven as being a convenient gateway to New York City.

New Haven itself is a worthy travel destination, with 15 towns in Greater New Haven that offer beach vacations, city getaways and rural retreats. Also, apparently, pizza is a big deal in New Haven, so consider this your next foodie adventure.

When will Avelo start flying out of TYS?

According to the booking page on Avelo's website, flights from Knoxville to New Haven will be twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 9.

Is Avelo a cheaper alternative to the major airlines?

Avelo is considered an an ultra low-cost carrier, Fast Company wrote, explaining, "Its proposition to travelers remains as streamlined today as at its launch: Fliers purchase a low base fare − the average one-way ticket costs around $105 − and pay for anything extra. But unlike most ULCCs today, Avelo doesn’t charge extra to change or even cancel a reservation."

A one-way flight from Knoxville to New Haven shows up as costing $62; that is an introductory price good through May 21 and must be booked by Feb. 13, however. Add-ons that will add to the cost include picking a seat, as well as opting for more leg room.

Passengers get one personal item such as a purse or small backpack that can be stowed under a seat for free. A carry-on will cost $43 while a checked bag will run you $60. Other add-ons include priority booking for $15, and bringing your pet into the cabin in a carrier that fits under a seat for $125.

How does Avelo rate on flight reliability, cancellations?

In 2023, 82.8% of all Avelo flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time. The year-to-date industry average on-time arrival rate was 77.7%. Avelo’s No. 2 on-time arrival rate ranking trailed only Delta Air Lines’ 83.1%, according to a company press release referencing data from research firm Anuvu.

Avelo's flight cancellation rate was 0.18% for 2023, the lowest in the U.S. airline industry. The 2023 industry average flight cancellation rate was 1.3% and the airline with the second-best flight cancellation rate (Alaska Airlines) canceled 0.71% of its flights.

Has Avelo pulled out of any airports?

With the airline industry in flux, there are never any guarantees that an airline will remain in any given airport, of course. Avelo in the past entered markets like Dayton and Lexington, only to quickly leave again.

In Dayton, Avelo withdrew from the airport in August 2023 after offering flights to Orlando for less than a year. Goff told the Dayton Daily News the Dayton airport did not generate the demand the airline expected. Similar reasons were given for leaving Lexington, Kentucky.

Where does Avelo Airlines fly?

Avelo serves more than 40 destinations, a lot of them smaller airports. Bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport and as Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport offer flights through California and the Pacific Northwest as well as Bozeman, Boise and Colorado Springs.

Orlando International Airport serves the East Coast as well as Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.

Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport, the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport primarily serve the East Coast and Florida.

Just last week, Avelo announced it will set up its newest base May 1 at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in California.

Also on Feb. 6, the airline announced flights from New Haven to Atlanta, Charlotte and Destin.

Avelo Airlines got its start less than 3 years ago

Avelo Airlines launched in April 2021 with the aim of being an affordable alternative and flying out of smaller, more convenient airports.

Founder Andrew Levy began his career at ValuJet, co-founded Allegiant Air and was CFO at United Airlines. In 2018, Levy brought Xtra Airways and sold all the aircraft except a single Boeing 737, and in 2020 relocated his new airline to Houston and changed its name to Avelo Airlines.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Avelo Airlines brings cheap flights to TYS Knoxville airport