Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

David Knowles
·Editor

For a handful of Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob, spurred on by the president’s false claims of election fraud, storming the U.S. Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of Electoral College votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Steve Daines of Montana and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington broke ranks with Trump’s plan to stop Biden from becoming the 46th president, announcing that they would not stand in the way of what is traditionally a pro forma ceremony.

But for far more Republicans in Congress, a mob inspired by the false hopes that they and the president have stoked for weeks was not reason enough to change their mind. While the attempted insurrection was worthy of condemnation, it was not, in and of itself, enough to alter their conviction not to certify the electoral votes representing the will of millions of Americans.

Here is a complete list of all the Republicans who cast a vote on Wednesday and Thursday to prevent the certification of the Electoral College in at least one state.

U.S. Senate

Tommy Tuberville, Ala.

Rick Scott, Fla.

Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida. Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. (Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Roger Marshall, Kan.

John Kennedy, La.

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Miss.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during a Senate debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress has reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)
Sen. Josh Hawley on Wednesday. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

Josh Hawley, Mo.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stands in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress returned to the House Chamber after being evacuated when protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ted Cruz, Texas

Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.

U.S. House of Representatives

Robert B. Aderholt, Ala.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Mo Brooks, Ala.

Jerry Carl, Ala.

Barry Moore, Ala.

Gary Palmer, Ala.

Mike Rogers, Ala.

Andy Biggs, Ariz.

Paul Gosar, Ariz.

Debbie Lesko, Ariz.

David Schweikert, Ariz.

Rick Crawford, Ark.

Ken Calvert, Calif.

Mike Garcia, Calif.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on Sept. 19, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Darrell Issa of California. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Darrell Issa, Calif.

Doug LaMalfa, Calif.

Kevin McCarthy, Calif.

US Congressman Devin Nunes looks on as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on February 19, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Rep. Devin Nunes of California. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Devin Nunes, Calif.

Jay Obernolte, Calif.

Lauren Boebert, Colo.

Doug Lamborn, Colo.

Kat Cammack, Fla.

Mario Diaz-Balart, Fla.

Byron Donalds, Fla.

Neal Dunn, Fla.

Scott Franklin, Fla.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Matt Gaetz, Fla.

Carlos Gimenez, Fla.

Brian Mast, Fla.

Bill Posey, Fla.

John Rutherford, Fla.

Greg Steube, Fla.

Daniel Webster, Fla.

Rick Allen, Ga.

Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Ga.

Andrew Clyde, Ga.

Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Green outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga.

Jody Hice, Ga.

Barry Loudermilk, Ga.

Russ Fulcher, Idaho

Mike Bost, Ill.

Mary Miller, Ill.

Jim Baird, Ind.

Jim Banks, Ind.

Greg Pence, Ind.

Jackie Walorski, Ind.

Ron Estes, Kan.

Jacob LaTurner, Kan.

Tracey Mann, Kan.

Harold Rogers, Ky.

Garret Graves, La.

Clay Higgins, La.

Mike Johnson, La.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) at a hearing before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in the Rayburn Building on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC . (Photo by Micahel A. McCoy - Pool/Getty Images)
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. (Micahel A. McCoy/Pool/Getty Images)

Steve Scalise, La.

Andy Harris, Md.

Jack Bergman, Mich.

Lisa McClain, Mich.

Tim Walberg, Mich.

Michelle Fischbach, Minn.

Jim Hagedorn, Minn.

Michael Guest, Miss.

Trent Kelly, Miss.

Steven Palazzo, Miss.

Sam Graves, Mo.

Vicky Hartzler, Mo.

Billy Long, Mo.

Blaine Luetkemeyer, Mo.

Jason Smith, Mo.

Matt Rosendale, Mont.

Dan Bishop, N.C.

Ted Budd, N.C.

Madison Cawthorn, N.C.

Virginia Foxx, N.C.

Richard Hudson, N.C.

Gregory F. Murphy, N.C.

David Rouzer, N.C.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) addresses the Republican National Convention on August 27, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)
Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Jeff Van Drew, N.J.

Yvette Herrell, N.M.

Chris Jacobs, N.Y.

Nicole Malliotakis, N.Y.

Elise M. Stefanik, N.Y.

Lee Zeldin, N.Y.

Adrian Smith, Neb.

Steve Chabot, Ohio

Warren Davidson, Ohio

Bob Gibbs, Ohio

Bill Johnson, Ohio

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday. (congress.gov via Getty Images)

Jim Jordan, Ohio

Stephanie Bice, Okla.

Tom Cole, Okla.

Kevin Hern, Okla.

Frank Lucas, Okla.

Markwayne Mullin, Okla.

Cliff Bentz, Ore.

John Joyce, Pa.

Fred Keller, Pa.

Mike Kelly, Pa.

Daniel Meuser, Pa.

Scott Perry, Pa.

Guy Reschenthaler, Pa.

Lloyd Smucker, Pa.

Glenn Thompson, Pa.

Jeff Duncan, S.C.

Ralph Norman, S.C.

Tom Rice, S.C.

William Timmons, S.C.

Joe Wilson, S.C.

Tim Burchett, Tenn.

Scott DesJarlais, Tenn.

Chuck Fleischmann, Tenn.

Mark E. Green, Tenn.

Diana Harshbarger, Tenn.

David Kustoff, Tenn.

John Rose, Tenn.

Jodey Arrington, Texas

Brian Babin, Texas

Michael C. Burgess, Texas

John R. Carter, Texas

Michael Cloud, Texas

Pat Fallon, Texas

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 3: Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and members of the House Freedom Caucus conduct a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, outside the Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Louie Gohmert, Texas

Lance Gooden, Texas

Ronny Jackson, Texas

Troy Nehls, Texas

August Pfluger, Texas

Pete Sessions, Texas

Beth Van Duyne, Texas

Randy Weber, Texas

Roger Williams, Texas

Ron Wright, Texas

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Former NFL player Burgess Owens testifies during a hearing on slavery reparations held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee debated the H.R. 40 bill, which proposes a commission be formed to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Burgess Owens, Utah

Chris Stewart, Utah

Ben Cline, Va.

Bob Good, Va.

Morgan Griffith, Va.

Robert J. Wittman, Va.

Carol Miller, W.Va.

Alexander X. Mooney, W.Va.

Scott Fitzgerald, Wis.

Tom Tiffany, Wis.

_____

