Here's how Corpus Christi is prepping for Spring Break

With a little more than a week away, Corpus Christi city officials are in full preparation mode for the expected influx of spring break vacationers.

That includes coordination between a wide array of agencies, including the convention and visitors bureau, the Downtown Management District, Nueces County, public safety personnel and parks and recreation staff, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Tuesday.

Beaches will have stepped up safety measures, according to the report delivered to the City Council.

Hundreds of people gather on the beach near mile marker 32 for spring break on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Port Aransas, Texas.

Eight lifeguards will be on duty on the city’s beaches, Zanoni said, and like years past, Corpus Christi police will have a command post on North Padre Island for speedy response time to any problems on the beach.

Additional fire department personnel will be stationed in the area as well, he added.

An emergency vehicle lane will also be established between Zahn Road and Newport Pass Road, Zanoni said.

All lanes on the JFK Causeway – which has periodically had at least one lane closed over the past year – are anticipated to be open, according to city officials.

A website has been developed where residents and visitors can check out spring break activities and additional information: www.cctexas.com/springbreak.

