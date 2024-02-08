Here's who has filed to run in Congressional primaries in Indiana

All nine of Indiana’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on ballots this year when voters head to the polls.

House members serve two-year terms in Washington D.C., which puts them up for reelection more frequently than U.S. senators.

Candidates running for primaries in the state’s nine Congressional districts have until noon on Feb. 9 to file for the May 2024 election. Of the nine Hoosier lawmakers in the House, four Republican incumbents and the two Democrats have filed to run for reelection.

U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence announced in January they would not seek reelection while Jim Banks is running for Indiana’s open seat in the Senate vacated by Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no Democrats had filed for the primary for the 2nd Congressional District. Even if no candidates file for the primary, the state party has until July to put a candidate on the ballot for the November general election.

Here are the candidates who have filed to run in the primary for Indiana’s Congressional seats as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The election is May 7.

1st Congressional District - Northwest Indiana

Republicans

  • Mark Leyva

  • Randy Niemeyer

  • Ben Ruiz

Democrats

  • Frank J. Mrvan, incumbent

2nd Congressional District - North Central Indiana

Republicans

  • Rudy Yakym, incumbent

Democrats

No Democrats filed for the May primary.

3rd Congressional District - Northeast Indiana

Republicans

  • Grant Bucher

  • Wendy Davis

  • Mike Felker

  • Jon Kenworthy

  • Tim Smith

  • Marlin A. Stutzman

  • Eric Whalen

  • Andy Zay

Democrats

  • Kiley M. Adolph

  • Phil Goss

4th Congressional District - West Central Indiana

Republicans

  • Jim Baird, incumbent

  • Charles Bookwalter

  • Christopher John Lucas

Democrats

  • Rimpi K Girn

  • Derrick Holder

5th Congressional District - Counties Northeast of Central Indiana

Republicans

  • Victoria Spartz, incumbent

  • Jonathan D. Brown

  • Raju Chinthala

  • Max Engling

  • Chuck Goodrich

  • Mark Hurt

  • Scott A. King

  • Patrick Malayter

  • Matthew Peiffer

  • LD Powell

  • Larry L. Savage Jr.

Democrats

  • Deborah A. Pickett

6th Congressional District - Counties Southeast of Central Indiana

Republicans

  • Jamison E. Carrier

  • Darin Childress

  • Sid Mahant

  • Jeff Raatz

  • Mike Speedy

Democrats

  • Cynthia (Cinde) Wirth

7th Congressional District - Marion County

Republicans

  • Philip N. Davis

  • Jennifer (Jenn) Pace

  • Gabe (Honest Gabe) Whitley

Democrats

  • André Carson, incumbent

  • Curtis Godfrey

8th Congressional District - Southwest Indiana

Republicans

  • Jeremy L. Heath

  • Dominick Jack Kavanaugh

  • Mark Messmer

  • Richard Moss

  • Kristi Risk

  • Jon Schrock

  • Clarence Benjamin Leatherbury

Democrats

  • Erik Hurt

  • Peter FH Priest II

  • Edward Upton Sein

9th Congressional District - Southeast Indiana

Republicans

  • Erin Houchin, incumbent

  • Hugh Doty

Democrats

  • D. Liam Dorris

  • Timothy (Tim) Peck

