Here's who has filed to run in Congressional primaries in Indiana

All nine of Indiana’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on ballots this year when voters head to the polls.

House members serve two-year terms in Washington D.C., which puts them up for reelection more frequently than U.S. senators.

Candidates running for primaries in the state’s nine Congressional districts have until noon on Feb. 9 to file for the May 2024 election. Of the nine Hoosier lawmakers in the House, four Republican incumbents and the two Democrats have filed to run for reelection.

U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence announced in January they would not seek reelection while Jim Banks is running for Indiana’s open seat in the Senate vacated by Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no Democrats had filed for the primary for the 2nd Congressional District. Even if no candidates file for the primary, the state party has until July to put a candidate on the ballot for the November general election.

Here are the candidates who have filed to run in the primary for Indiana’s Congressional seats as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The election is May 7.

1st Congressional District - Northwest Indiana

Republicans

Mark Leyva

Randy Niemeyer

Ben Ruiz

Democrats

Frank J. Mrvan, incumbent

2nd Congressional District - North Central Indiana

Republicans

Rudy Yakym, incumbent

Democrats

No Democrats filed for the May primary.

3rd Congressional District - Northeast Indiana

Republicans

Grant Bucher

Wendy Davis

Mike Felker

Jon Kenworthy

Tim Smith

Marlin A. Stutzman

Eric Whalen

Andy Zay

Democrats

Kiley M. Adolph

Phil Goss

4th Congressional District - West Central Indiana

Republicans

Jim Baird, incumbent

Charles Bookwalter

Christopher John Lucas

Democrats

Rimpi K Girn

Derrick Holder

5th Congressional District - Counties Northeast of Central Indiana

Republicans

Victoria Spartz, incumbent

Jonathan D. Brown

Raju Chinthala

Max Engling

Chuck Goodrich

Mark Hurt

Scott A. King

Patrick Malayter

Matthew Peiffer

LD Powell

Larry L. Savage Jr.

Democrats

Deborah A. Pickett

6th Congressional District - Counties Southeast of Central Indiana

Republicans

Jamison E. Carrier

Darin Childress

Sid Mahant

Jeff Raatz

Mike Speedy

Democrats

Cynthia (Cinde) Wirth

7th Congressional District - Marion County

Republicans

Philip N. Davis

Jennifer (Jenn) Pace

Gabe (Honest Gabe) Whitley

Democrats

André Carson, incumbent

Curtis Godfrey

8th Congressional District - Southwest Indiana

Republicans

Jeremy L. Heath

Dominick Jack Kavanaugh

Mark Messmer

Richard Moss

Kristi Risk

Jon Schrock

Clarence Benjamin Leatherbury

Democrats

Erik Hurt

Peter FH Priest II

Edward Upton Sein

9th Congressional District - Southeast Indiana

Republicans

Erin Houchin, incumbent

Hugh Doty

Democrats

D. Liam Dorris

Timothy (Tim) Peck

