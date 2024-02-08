Here's who has filed to run in Congressional primaries in Indiana
All nine of Indiana’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on ballots this year when voters head to the polls.
House members serve two-year terms in Washington D.C., which puts them up for reelection more frequently than U.S. senators.
Candidates running for primaries in the state’s nine Congressional districts have until noon on Feb. 9 to file for the May 2024 election. Of the nine Hoosier lawmakers in the House, four Republican incumbents and the two Democrats have filed to run for reelection.
U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence announced in January they would not seek reelection while Jim Banks is running for Indiana’s open seat in the Senate vacated by Mike Braun, who is running for governor.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no Democrats had filed for the primary for the 2nd Congressional District. Even if no candidates file for the primary, the state party has until July to put a candidate on the ballot for the November general election.
Here are the candidates who have filed to run in the primary for Indiana’s Congressional seats as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The election is May 7.
1st Congressional District - Northwest Indiana
Republicans
Mark Leyva
Randy Niemeyer
Ben Ruiz
Democrats
Frank J. Mrvan, incumbent
2nd Congressional District - North Central Indiana
Republicans
Rudy Yakym, incumbent
Democrats
No Democrats filed for the May primary.
3rd Congressional District - Northeast Indiana
Republicans
Grant Bucher
Wendy Davis
Mike Felker
Jon Kenworthy
Tim Smith
Marlin A. Stutzman
Eric Whalen
Andy Zay
Democrats
Kiley M. Adolph
Phil Goss
4th Congressional District - West Central Indiana
Republicans
Jim Baird, incumbent
Charles Bookwalter
Christopher John Lucas
Democrats
Rimpi K Girn
Derrick Holder
5th Congressional District - Counties Northeast of Central Indiana
Republicans
Victoria Spartz, incumbent
Jonathan D. Brown
Raju Chinthala
Max Engling
Chuck Goodrich
Mark Hurt
Scott A. King
Patrick Malayter
Matthew Peiffer
LD Powell
Larry L. Savage Jr.
Democrats
Deborah A. Pickett
6th Congressional District - Counties Southeast of Central Indiana
Republicans
Jamison E. Carrier
Darin Childress
Sid Mahant
Jeff Raatz
Mike Speedy
Democrats
Cynthia (Cinde) Wirth
7th Congressional District - Marion County
Republicans
Philip N. Davis
Jennifer (Jenn) Pace
Gabe (Honest Gabe) Whitley
Democrats
André Carson, incumbent
Curtis Godfrey
8th Congressional District - Southwest Indiana
Republicans
Jeremy L. Heath
Dominick Jack Kavanaugh
Mark Messmer
Richard Moss
Kristi Risk
Jon Schrock
Clarence Benjamin Leatherbury
Democrats
Erik Hurt
Peter FH Priest II
Edward Upton Sein
9th Congressional District - Southeast Indiana
Republicans
Erin Houchin, incumbent
Hugh Doty
Democrats
D. Liam Dorris
Timothy (Tim) Peck
