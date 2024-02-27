Indiana Election Commission dismisses Trump, Biden presidential challenges

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will remain on their respective May primary ballots for president in Indiana after a state commission dismissed the challenges filed against their candidacies.

The bipartisan Indiana Election Commission on Tuesday voted to dismiss the challenge against Trump by a 3-1 vote and unanimously dismissed the Biden challenge.

Of the two cases, the commission debated the Trump challenge the most. The challenge against the former president stated he should be disqualified from holding office due to a portion of the U.S. Constitution that states a person cannot be president if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

The Monroe County voter who filed the challenge cited Trump’s alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as evidence. But Trump’s attorneys argued that the Election Commission did not have jurisdiction over the decision.

The lone vote in favor of removing Trump from the ballot was commission member Karen Celestino-Horseman, a Democrat. But the majority of the members said state law did not align with the argument to remove Trump.

“I find nothing sufficient in what’s been offered today,” Commission Chair Paul Okeson said.

The commission quickly dismissed the challenge against Biden’s candidacy after the challenger did not appear for the hearing.

Trump will face Nikki Haley on the Republican primary ballot on May 7, while Biden will be unopposed.

What is the Indiana Election Commission?

The Indiana Election Commission is made up of four members — two Republicans and two Democrats. The members are recommended by their party’s state chair and then appointed by the governor.

The Election Commission decides whether a candidate who is challenged can appear on the ballot. The commission, which is meeting today, is reviewing about 30 challenges filed ahead of Indiana’s May 2024 primaries. The meeting is being live streamed at the State of Indiana Productions YouTube page.

The deadline to submit challenges against candidates running for primaries in 2024 was Feb. 16.

