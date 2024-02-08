Here's who has officially qualified for Indiana's ballot for the 2024 U.S. Senate primary

Now is the time when the race for Mike Braun's U.S. Senate seat gets serious.

Candidates who have officially filed at this point have met the onerous petition requirement: 500 signatures in each of Indiana's nine congressional districts.

This particular race has made headlines for multiple reasons. The Indiana Republican Party made an unusually early endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks. Meanwhile, his opponent, egg farmer John Rust, is fighting the Indiana law that typically would prevent him from being on the ballot due to his prior voting history.

Here is who has enough signatures to make the ballot, though not all have officially filed.

The filing deadline is noon Feb. 9, and the deadline for filing a challenge is noon Feb. 16.

After that, it’s up to the Indiana Election Commission to declare, at a public meeting, whether a candidate will be on the ballot.

The primary is May 7.

Republicans

Jim Banks

Rep. Jim Banks speaks in Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, during a town hall-style meeting to discuss PublicSquare, which dubs itself as an “anti-woke” shopping app. Rep. Jim Banks is seeking a U.S. Senate seat during next year's elections.

Hometown: Columbia City

Occupation: U.S. Representative for Indiana's 3rd Congressional district in northeast Indiana

Date filed: Feb. 1, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $3 million

The skinny: Banks has made a methodical climb through the ranks of political power ― from county party chair to state senator and now four terms as U.S. representative for Indiana's 3rd district ― and has emerged as a leading Republican in the House's ultraconservative wing. Some of his chief concerns include securing the southern border, cutting down the $31 trillion federal debt and supporting increased military spending. He is also a vocal frontliner on the culture wars, speaking out in favor of more restrictive abortion laws and against "wokeness" in schools. Banks has the backing of former President Donald Trump, the Indiana Republican Party and conservative fundraising powerhouse Club for Growth.

Website: banksforsenate.com

John Rust

John Rust, board chair of egg producer Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, announced he is running as a Republican for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat.

Hometown: Seymour

Occupation: Former board chair of Rose Acre Farms

Date filed: Feb. 5, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $1 million

The skinny: Rust's six-generation family farm is one of the largest egg producers in the country. In addition to branding himself a capitalist and America-first conservative, he is also a gay man who says "wokism" has gone too far. Chiefly Rust is pitching himself as the anti-establishment candidate, and accordingly, he's in the middle of fighting said "establishment" in court. Rust sued the state over the law that requires a candidate for office to have voted for the party they wish to represent in their two most recent primary votes. On Feb. 12, the Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case. If the Supreme Court overrules the lower court's opinion, Rust will be kicked off the ballot.

Website: rust2024.com

Democrats

Valerie McCray

Democrat Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist from Indianapolis, files her declaration of candidacy for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat with the Secretary of State's office on Jan. 11, 2024.

Hometown: Indianapolis

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Date filed: Jan. 11, 2024

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31: $25

The skinny: A longtime resident of the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood of Indianapolis, McCray would be the first Black senator to represent Indiana if elected. Her top priority is addressing the nation's mental health crisis. According to her website, she appreciates the merits of capitalism but believes the American version is "narcissistic and sociopathic," made worse by the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that allowed corporations to donate to political campaigns without limits. She also wants to work on affordable housing, ethical artificial intelligence investment, removing interest on student loans and protecting women's rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

Website: valeriemccray.org

Marc Carmichael

Marc Carmichael, a former Democratic state representative, files to run for U.S. Senate on Feb. 8, 2024.

Hometown: Muncie

Occupation: Retired

Date filed: Feb. 8, 2024

Cash on hand: $51,000

The skinny: Carmichael emerged from a long political hibernation specifically, he said, to give Hoosiers an option in opposition to Banks, whose stance on social issues he considers "mean-spirited" and "out of touch." He served in the Indiana House from 1986 to 1991, and unseated the sitting House Republican Speaker, J. Roberts Dailey, to do so. For about 20 years, Carmichael lobbied for the alcohol industry as president of the Indiana Beverage Alliance until retiring in 2020. He has a slew of priorities, including codifying abortion rights, banning military-style assault weapons, curbing white nationalism and antisemitism and defending LGBTQ youth.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Election: Here's who made the ballot in Indiana for U.S. Senate