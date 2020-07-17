Here's how Trump could ban the Chinese-owned app TikTok

TikTok, the popular video app, has taken a series of steps to convince U.S. officials the company is dedicated to protecting Americans’ data, including hiring Kevin Mayer, previously the head of streaming at Disney, as its CEO. It has also pushed for and held meetings with U.S. lawmakers, pulled out of Hong Kong due to a new severe Chinese national security law and published a “privacy roadmap.”

That may not be enough to meet U.S. demands, however.

In recent weeks, U.S. government officials and members of Congress have placed the company in their crosshairs, warning that personal data collected by the social media giant could be secretly sent back to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on July 6 that the U.S. is considering following India’s lead and banning the app.

Members of the City Youth Organisation in Hyderabad, India, hold posters with the logos of Chinese apps in support of the Indian government for banning TikTok. (Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images) More

Pompeo didn’t say how the Trump administration would do this, but even beyond the question of whether the U.S. should ban it, policymakers will have to figure out how to ban it. Some in Congress, however, have already been thinking about it.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a bill that would ban federal employees from using TikTok on their work phones, which may be up for a vote next week. The Pentagon has already advised its personnel not to download the app, and U.S. companies like Wells Fargo have told employees to uninstall it. (Amazon briefly made the same demands of its workforce but later backtracked.)

While light-hearted music videos might not seem that sensitive, TikTok admits it collects wide-ranging information, not all of which users need to share, including the user’s age, email, phone number, profile information, comments, private messages, payment information, network contacts and location data — not unlike U.S. social media giant Facebook.

“There are very few apps that have the ability to extract data to the extent that TikTok does,” wrote Ken Lloyd, VP of risk for mobile security research firm Zimperium. “TikTok collects data as soon as the app is downloaded, including how you type, down to keystroke rhythms and patterns.”

Lloyd wouldn’t speculate on what the company does with that information, but he noted it is a foreign company collecting large amounts of personal data.

“For some organizations, the risk associated with that combination is not worth the reward, and they have chosen to restrict its use on their employees’ devices,” he said.

The company, for its part, says it is safeguarding its customers’ data.

“TikTok collects much less U.S. user information than many of the companies in our space and stores it in the U.S. and Singapore, with strict controls on employee access,” wrote a TikTok spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said its parent company, ByteDance, “is evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business” to satisfy U.S. privacy concerns.

One possible path for restricting TikTok may be through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which reviews when other countries make certain types of U.S. acquisitions. As far back as October 2019, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin requesting that the committee “launch a full review of the national security implications” of the Chinese purchase of Musical.ly, the U.S. company that created the software behind TikTok.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (Al Drago/Getty Images) More