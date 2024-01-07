Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

How many snakes are slithering around the Pensacola area? Check out the Snake Report

Snake from pond at John Douglas' Cantonment pond

We're not trying to scare you, but − (insert creepy, slithering music here) − COTTONMOUTH SNAKES!

Seriously, we're not trying to scare you. But watch out for the cottonmouths. They're out there.

The venomous cottonmouth was the most reported snake sighted in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in 2023, according to the recently-released 2023 Pensacola Bay Snake Report.

There were 49 reported sightings of the cottonmouth between Jan. 1 and Dec. 10. In total, four of the six venomous snake species that reside in Florida were reported in the two-county area, including the eastern diamondback rattlesnake with seven sightings; the dusky pygmy rattlesnake, which was reported six times; and the eastern coral snake, which was only encountered once, though it is known to be more prevalent, said Escambia County Sea Grant Extension Agent Rick O'Connor, who compiled and spearheaded the report.

Full story: How many snakes are slithering around the Pensacola area? Check out the Snake Report

Looking forward to 2024: Here are Pensacola's biggest events of the year

The new year has arrived, so we thought it would be a great time to look ahead and see what the biggest events in Pensacola will be in 2024 – so far.

Not every event listed has an announced date just yet, so check back for updates.

Full story: Looking forward to 2024: Here are Pensacola's biggest events of the year

Two-story Bayou Chico "monstrosity" removed

A two-story floating structure that has been an eyesore and a safety concern to property and business owners on Bayou Chico for months has been moved to a temporary home days ahead of a county deadline to remove the homemade shanty neighbors call a monstrosity.

The owner of the vessel was cited by Escambia County Code Enforcement under a new ordinance commissioners passed in September that prohibits anchoring, mooring or otherwise affixing a floating structure upon, or to, county waters. Escambia County’s floating structure ordinance was developed to address unregulated, homemade structures like this one, which float but aren’t marine vessels because they don’t have motors or other similar parts.

Full story: Two-story Bayou Chico "monstrosity" secured at boat repair dock days before removal deadline

Uncle Sandy's gone, but his legacy and bird sanctuary remain

If Uncle Sandy's Macaw Bird Park founder Sandy Kirkconnell could see his park today, he would be relieved. This true hidden gem north of Nine Mile Road was, until recent years, a little too hidden. The park that once saw just a handful of people a day now has hundreds of people visiting each month.

Today, the park has about 170 birds of which 70 or so are macaws − colorful, long-tailed New World parrots. But there are also peacocks, plenty of yapping parakeets and even two emus, Itchy and Gitchy. There are numerous bird caging areas, some with one or two birds, some with multiple, including a large, 40-by-80 foot free-flight cage.

Full story: Uncle Sandy's gone, but his legacy and bird sanctuary remain

6 restaurants receive perfect score in latest Escambia, Santa Rosa restaurant inspections

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of Dec. 25-31. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

The holidays created a slow week for restaurant inspections. During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, no restaurants were closed, given an administrative complaint or received a high priority violation and six restaurants were awarded a perfect score on the first try.

Full story: 6 restaurants receive perfect score in latest Escambia, Santa Rosa restaurant inspections

What are Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeve's top priorities for 2024? Here's the list

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said he's entering 2024 with a focus on executing the numerous projects he began or inherited in 2023.

Completing the new park at Bruce Beach, obtaining funding to acquire and demolish the old Baptist Hospital, issuing the city's first modern request for proposal for an affordable housing redevelopment of the Pensacola Motor Lodge, updating the Fricker Community Center, revisiting the grant request for a Children's Resource Center, updating the design of the Hollice T. Williams stormwater and greenway park, conducting a city-wide strategic plan and starting and completing construction on the new headquarters for American Magic are just a few of the to-do items on Reeves' list for 2024.

Full story: What are Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeve's top priorities for 2024? Here's the list

Take a look back at 15+ restaurants spanning Escambia, Santa Rosa that closed in 2023

2023 was a year of difficult goodbyes for some of Pensacola’s most beloved restaurants. Here is a look back at some of the restaurants we lost this year that we haven't forgotten.

Full story: Take a look back at 15+ restaurants spanning Escambia, Santa Rosa that closed in 2023

