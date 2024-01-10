Here's how much rain North Jersey got by town in latest storm

Manahil Ahmad, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

Following a storm that brought considerable rainfall, ranging from 2 to 3 or more inches across New Jersey, the weather has largely cleared Wednesday morning.

But the flooding remains a concern.

Here is a list of how much rainfall towns got in the Garden State, according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers.

NJ rainfall totals

  • Ramsey: 3.70 inches

  • North Haledon: 3.67 inches

  • Paterson: 3.43 inches

  • Parsippany: 3.37 inches

  • Hillsdale: 2.99 inches

  • Stewartsville: 2.92 inches

  • Bergenfield: 2.65 inches

  • Paramus: 2.55 inches

  • Vernon: 2.41 inches

  • New Brunswick: 2.21 inches

  • High Point: 2.19 inches

  • Wantage: 1.90 inches

Wednesday is expected to stay dry with a high of 57 degrees.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ rain totals by town following latest storm

Recommended Stories