Here's how much rain North Jersey got by town in latest storm
Following a storm that brought considerable rainfall, ranging from 2 to 3 or more inches across New Jersey, the weather has largely cleared Wednesday morning.
But the flooding remains a concern.
Here is a list of how much rainfall towns got in the Garden State, according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers.
NJ rainfall totals
Ramsey: 3.70 inches
North Haledon: 3.67 inches
Paterson: 3.43 inches
Parsippany: 3.37 inches
Hillsdale: 2.99 inches
Stewartsville: 2.92 inches
Bergenfield: 2.65 inches
Paramus: 2.55 inches
Vernon: 2.41 inches
New Brunswick: 2.21 inches
High Point: 2.19 inches
Wantage: 1.90 inches
Wednesday is expected to stay dry with a high of 57 degrees.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ rain totals by town following latest storm