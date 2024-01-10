Live updates: Flooding forces evacuations and highway closures in North Jersey

Tuesday night's storm left massive flooding Wednesday morning as it forced evacuations, closed highways and delayed schools throughout North Jersey.

Some parts of North Jersey saw nearly 3.5 inches of rain in the latest storm that continued an astonishingly wet several weeks for the region.

Evacuations in Oakland and other towns

Residents of Lakeshore Drive in Oakland were helped out of their home by first responders as evacuations took place. Crystal Lake crested causing "significant" flooding per the Oakland Fire Department.

As the storm approached Lodi officials urged residents to evacuate from flood-prone homes. Water could be seen filling Sidney Sweet up to the Dunkin'.

Flooding on NJ highways

The highways were a mess Wednesday morning with flooding closing many main arteries for commuters.

Some of the highways with lanes closed due to flooding include Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, Route 23 in Kinnelon, the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark and Route 206 in Mount Olive.

Route 23 in Pequannock is also expected to be closed in both directions, police said.

Rainfall totals New Jersey

Some rain totals per Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers:

Ramsey: 3.49 inches

North Haledon: 3.48

Parsippany: 3.37

Bergenfield: 2.65

Vernon: 2.41

When will NJ rivers flood?

Though the rain has dissipated some major rivers have not reached their peak flooding stages yet. The Passaic River in Little Falls , for example, is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of JCP&L customers were without power Wednesday morning, including:

Passaic County: 1,642 customers

Sussex County: 3,376 customers

The majority of the Passaic outages were in Wayne and in Sussex were from Vernon.

NJ school closings and delayed openings

Man schools in North Jersey called delayed openings for Wednesday while others have closed. Check the list here.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ flooding updates as highways close and people evacuate