Here's what North Jersey towns, residents are reporting about flood conditions

Cristy Carlson, Newton New Jersey Herald
·1 min read

North Jersey woke up to massive flooding after Tuesday night's storm, causing evacuations, road closures and school delays. While power outages have been primarily near the shore, where the winds have been stronger, Gov. Phil Murphy said flooding is still a concern in the northern part of the state as rivers may not crest until tomorrow.Here is what's being said on social media regarding the flooding:

