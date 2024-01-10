Here's what North Jersey towns, residents are reporting about flood conditions
North Jersey woke up to massive flooding after Tuesday night's storm, causing evacuations, road closures and school delays. While power outages have been primarily near the shore, where the winds have been stronger, Gov. Phil Murphy said flooding is still a concern in the northern part of the state as rivers may not crest until tomorrow.Here is what's being said on social media regarding the flooding:
Staff with the Department of Environmental Services is out cleaning roads of debris left behind by yesterday’s storm. Work will continue throughout the day. @HobokenOEM had all roads cleared and reopened by 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/IaDIfv3F2t
— City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) January 10, 2024
In addition to the closures below:
Main from Ave B to Union
Sidney St
Mitchell St
Money St
Kimmig from Borig to McGuire
Kealser from Borig to McGuire pic.twitter.com/gQLKGuxXek
— Lodi NJ Police Dept. (@LodiPD_NJ) January 10, 2024
Do not drive through floodwaters! Major river flooding is expected. Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to move vehicles to higher ground and plan to self-evacuate before roads become impassable. Click here to see the up to date roadclosures in Wayne: https://t.co/mI1A2jcvxk
— Wayne Police Department (@WaynePoliceNJ) January 10, 2024
Lodi PD Alert: Terrace between Passaic and S Main
Passaic from Park to Hunter
First St closed at River
Union closed at Liberty Ln
Memorial Dr closed at Arnot Southbound
— Lodi NJ Police Dept. (@LodiPD_NJ) January 10, 2024
