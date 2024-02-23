Here's a treat: North Jersey to get a tease of spring with warmer temps next week

Is winter (finally) coming to an end in North Jersey? Next week's weather forecast will give us a sneak peak of spring — even though we are still weeks away from the start of a new season.

According to National Weather Service, weather around the Paramus area will see temperatures reaching highs of at least 50 degrees every day from Monday through Thursday next week. Wednesday will actually see a high of 61 degrees — if the forecast holds true.

Even though warm weather is predicted in the coming days, the official start of spring is still weeks away. The "spring equinox" this year lands on Tues., March 19.

On Groundhog's Day this year the famous Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, which mirrors the predictions of two New Jersey weather animals — Space Farms Zoo and Museum's Stonewall VI and his predecessor, Stonewall V, predicted an early spring as well.

Light rain in Friday's forecast

The National Weather Service predicts a rainy Friday morning to start off the weekend. North Jersey should see rain mostly before 9 a.m.

There's a 70% chance of precipitation through the morning and afternoon. Rain is expected to stop by the evening, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast.

Rain is not projected to be heavy, with totals of less than a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of about 48 degrees during the day and fall to a low of 31 at night. Winds will be calm at 5 to 7 miles per hour in the morning.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: Temps will see highs in the 50s and 60s next week