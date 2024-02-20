Here's how to watch Donald Trump's town hall event on television

Former President Donald Trump will appear on Fox News for a town hall interview in Greenville on Tuesday.

He is expected to land at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at 1:45 p.m.

Trump, one of three candidates on the South Carolina Republican primary ballot including former governor Nikki Haley, is in Greenville to make one last campaign push before Saturday's primary election.

Here is what to know and how to watch Donald Trump's television interview.

What time will Trump be on television?

Trump will participate in a pre-recorded town hall at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive, for an episode of The Ingraham Angle with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. That episode will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

Watch on Fox News affiliates including the Fox Carolina station in Greenville.

What will Trump discuss?

According to Fox News, the segment will focus on America's domestic and foreign policy challenges and solutions and also, and a brief discussion of recent polling among minorities toward Trump. More topics will include Trump's legal battles, the remaining primaries, and his early considerations for vice-president pick.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How to watch Donald Trump's town hall interview on The Ingraham Angle