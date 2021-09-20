  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'High risk of failure' at critical Glasgow climate change conference, U.N. secretary-general warns

Ben Adler
·Senior Climate Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Monday that “unless we collectively change course, there is a high risk of failure” at the much-anticipated U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled in early November.

Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, after a closed-door meeting of national leaders to discuss climate policy, Guterres noted that the pledges of individual nations remain far less ambitious than what is needed to meet the goals laid out in the last major climate negotiations in Paris in 2015.

“Based on the present commitments of member states, the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7-degrees [Celsius] of heating, instead of 1.5 we all agreed should be the limit,” Guterres said. “To limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, we need a 45 percent cut in emissions by 2030 so we can reach carbon neutrality by mid-century. Instead, the commitments made until now by countries imply an increase of 16 percent in greenhouse gas emissions — not a decrease of 45 percent — an increase of 16 percent in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 2010 levels.”

This gap, as well as a shortfall in climate aid to developing nations from rich countries, means that the outcome in Glasgow may fall far short of an agreement with the strength and ambition to set the world on a course to avert devastating climate change, Guterres said.

Antonio Guterres
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres speaking to reporters on Monday. (John Minchillo/Pool via AP)

Coming out of Paris, the hope was that countries would meet or exceed their pledges and then go to the next conference with even bolder plans. But that hasn’t happened, so the secretary-general is trying to encourage nations to commit to steeper emissions cuts and more generous financing to help developing countries transition to clean energy.

This is a pivotal week for climate policy, as the high-ranking government ministers and heads of state are meeting in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. Guterres also pointed to the meeting of the G-20 in Rome in October as a crucial inflection point, because the countries belonging to that group of economic powers are responsible for 80 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and they have not completely filled the $100 billion climate fund that was promised in Paris.

Developing countries say that funding, and making half of that money available for projects that deal with the effects of climate change — not just for limiting climate change, which is what rich countries tend to prefer investing in — is essential to getting nations such as India and Indonesia, which could be large sources of emissions in the future, to commit to a clean energy pathway to economic growth.

“Developed nations need to implement their promise to mobilize $100 billion dollars a year for climate action in the developing world from 2021 to 2025,” Guterres said. “We failed in 2019 and 2020. ... Failure to fulfill this pledge would be a major source of the erosion of trust between developed and developing countries.”

The only immediate action in response to the secretary-general’s exhortations appeared to come from Sweden and Denmark, who announced that they will direct half or more of their funding to climate adaptation.

And so, Guterres was left to reiterate: “We need decisive action now to avert climate catastrophe.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Biden's vaccine summit is a chance to commit doses where they're needed most

    Vaccine-producing nations must commit to supply. Only the U.N. can oversee distribution to the poorest countries.

  • Mop up: Ballot-stuffing videos taint Russian election

    In one surveillance video, a hand appears from behind a Russian flag to stuff ballots into a box. In another, a woman is seen removing ballot papers from under her clothes and, with the help of another woman, puts them into the box amid sounds of giggling. Russian authorities maintained that there were fewer violations in the three days of voting for a new parliament than the last election in 2016, but multiple videos and photos of incidents of ballot fraud have emerged since Friday.

  • Pfizer Covid Shot Safely Bolsters Antibodies in Younger Kids

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said their Covid-19 vaccine was safe and produced strong antibody responses in children ages 5 to 11 in a large-scale trial, findings that could pave the way to begin vaccinating grade-school kids within months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion

  • Former teacher resigns over mask mandate

    One teacher decided to quit his job to teach his own children at home because of the pandemic.

  • Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

    Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States. Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.

  • Crunch time for Congress with Biden's agenda, and debt limit, on the line

    The U.S. Congress returns to session on Monday facing a massive agenda and a tight time crunch, with President Joe Biden's Democrats hoping to pass sweeping domestic programs, fund the government, approve an infrastructure bill and raise the debt ceiling in a matter of weeks. They face several deadlines, including a scheduled Sept. 27 vote on a $1 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill and the Oct. 1 date when the federal government will run out of money to fund many of its operations if Congress doesn't act. The Democrats, who control Congress by the narrowest of margins, also want to maneuver a $3.5 trillion spending package - including proposals for childcare, education, housing and green energy - past a Republican roadblock.

  • Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park

    Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park

  • Iberia to negotiate furlough with unions if Spain ends COVID force majeure

    Spanish airline Iberia will seek to negotiate furlough deals directly with unions should Spain's force majeure government furlough scheme, set to expire at the end of September, not be extended for the aviation sector, the company said on Monday. The airline, which is owned by IAG and recently bought struggling Spanish rival Air Europa in a cut-price deal, said that it would propose a furlough to workers citing "organisational and productive causes". "The slowdown of the economic recovery and the growing uncertainty as to whether, and under which conditions, the force majeure furloughs will apply to the aerial sector have spurred Iberia to begin negotiations with its labour unions," the company said in a statement.

  • It's Your Week. Huge stories capturing the nation.

    Emmys. Vaccines for kids. And the latest in the Gabby Petito case. Your subscriber-only guide to USA TODAY's top stories.

  • Biden admin prioritizes single adult Haitians, some families for deportation

    DHS Secretary Mayorkas blamed the surge of Haitian migrants on mistaken belief the Biden admin would let them stay in U.S. Instead, they face deportation.

  • 'Alarm bell' rings as U.N. chief, UK PM convene leaders on climate change

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged leaders of the world's major economies including the United States to deliver on their commitments toward a $100 billion per year climate fund with less than six weeks to go before a U.N. climate summit. Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres hosted a roundtable of world leaders on Monday to address major gaps on emissions targets and climate finance. "I’ll stress that again - for this to be a success we need developed countries to find that $100 billion."

  • Amazon's bestselling KN95 masks have nearly 29,000 perfect reviews — and they're on sale

    Get your hands on the Hotodeal KN95 masks while they're still in stock.

  • Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments

    What you didn't see on TV.

  • 2 injured when military plane crashes in Texas backyard

    A person on the plane was in critical condition after appearing to have ejected and getting caught in power lines.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Emmy Awards, Emmy Fashion, Rock

    Emmys: "Crown," "Lasso," "Queen’s Gambit," streaming triumph; Glamour returns on the Emmy Awards' red carpet; Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination. (Sept. 20)

  • Houston officer dead, another wounded while serving warrant

    A Houston police officer was killed and another was wounded Monday morning during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man whom the officers were attempting to arrest on drug charges, authorities said. The veteran officers were each shot multiple times while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side, Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a news conference. Officer William Jeffrey, who joined the Houston Police Department in 1990, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting, authorities said.

  • Supreme Court To Hear Major Mississippi Abortion Case On Dec. 1

    Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.

  • Investigation continues after body believed to be missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is found

    Officials said Sunday they have found a body “consistent with the description” of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petitio. A manhunt is currently underway for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who vanished from his family home in North Port, Florida, after returning from the road trip without Petito. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn reports on the latest, and law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the investigation.

  • Amazon Grows Climate Coalition Ahead of U.N. General Assembly

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it has added 86 new signatories to its Climate Pledge, expanding the number of companies that commit to aggressively reducing carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed Forest

  • $10 million home owned by Google billionaire Larry Page destroyed by fire

    The Palo Alto home, one of many owned by Larry Page, was used as an office space for a small group of tech workers, neighbors claim.