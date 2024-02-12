Hiker stranded on boulder hoisted to safety by helicopter in California: Watch the video

A stranded California hiker was hoisted to safety last week by a rescue team aboard a helicopter.

The man had become trapped on a large boulder above fast-moving water Friday at Malibu Creek State Park, according to Malibu Search & Rescue, which led the operations along with California State Parks. The Los Angeles County Fire Department provided the helicopter use.

The brief clip shows the man suspended by a cable in midair as he is being winched to waiting rescuers.

Video of the man's daring rescue was shared to the social media site X last week.

USA TODAY reached out to Malibu Search & Rescue for more information Monday morning.

