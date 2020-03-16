Hispanic voters could be decisive in Florida. But they're not a 'bloc' any longer.

Video Produced by Laura Ramirez

MIAMI — On a Monday afternoon in late February, Ana Maria Espino walked into a small storefront in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that housed a local office for Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign and announced that she wanted to volunteer.

Florida’s Democratic primary election was just three weeks away, and Espino, 66, was determined to do her part to ensure that Democrats nominated the candidate who, she believed, had the best chance of defeating Donald Trump in November.

“Our country needs somebody different and I’m very adamant about trying to help attain this,” Espino told Yahoo News. A native of Cuba who teaches English to adults in her adopted home of Miami, Espino described herself as a longtime Democrat — though she did vote for Republican President Ronald Reagan.

While other Democratic candidates were busy campaigning in states with earlier primary elections, Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, had been saturating Florida’s television and radio airwaves with millions of dollars’ worth of campaign ads for weeks.

Asked why she thought Bloomberg was the best person to take on Trump, Espino said, “I feel that he has a lot of experience in government and in business.

“Most of all,” she continued, “he’s not a socialist communist.”

Espino was referring to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who, just two days earlier, had emerged from the Nevada caucuses as the clear — albeit temporary — frontrunner in the still-crowded Democratic primary field.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders signs autographs to Latino supporters at a campaign event at Valley High School in Santa Ana, Calif., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Damian Dovarganes/AP) More

As it does for many Cuban exiles who call Florida home, the populist platform promoted by Sanders raises serious red flags for Espino, who was just 6 years old in 1960 when she and her family left home for Miami, one year after Fidel Castro took power. Just one night before Espino’s visit to the Bloomberg campaign office, Sanders seemed to validate those concerns by offering praise for Castro’s literacy program during an appearance on “60 Minutes.”

“There is clear evidence that Castro has done no good whatsoever in Cuba, and the people are the ones suffering,” said Espino. She dismissed claims that Sanders’s brand of democratic socialism is nothing like the repressive communism that has come to define the Castro regime.

“That’s how Castro started,” Espino said. “He was socialist and then communist. It’s all just very idealistic, and it just doesn’t work for the people.”

A lot has changed in the weeks since Espino first walked into the Bloomberg campaign office in Little Havana — not least Bloomberg’s ending his short-lived bid for the presidency following staggering Super Tuesday losses, and throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Several other candidates have since followed suit, unexpectedly propelling Biden to the lead in what has become a two-person race with Sanders. Espino told Yahoo News via email last week that she too was following Bloomberg’s lead and backing Biden as well.

While support from Hispanic voters, particularly in Nevada and California, has proven to be crucial to Sanders’s initial success and more recent survival in the Democratic primaries, Latinos in Florida could ultimately help bring about his campaign’s demise.

According to the results of a recent Telemundo poll, 70 percent of likely Latino voters in Florida said they would not support a candidate who identifies as a “socialist.” Overall, the poll found that 48 percent of likely Latino voters in Florida prefer Biden compared to 37 percent for Sanders. In Arizona, where the Hispanic electorate is generally younger and more progressive, Telemundo’s poll found that Sanders led Biden among Latino voters 47-40 percent.