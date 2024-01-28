Hitting the Books: Corwin Student wins annual Pueblo D60 Middle School spelling bee

Zi Lui, an eighth grader at Corwin International Magnet School, won Pueblo School District 60's 47th Middle School Spelling Bee on Jan. 24 in the Centennial High School auditorium.

Zi won the competition after correctly spelling “cockpit,” “delegation,” “furniture,” “nineties,” “nitpick,” and “punchy" against fellow finalists Izayah Aguilar from Risley International Academy of Innovation and Trayonna Overton from Pueblo Academy of Arts, according to a Pueblo D60 news release.

Pueblo D60 Middle School Spelling Bee champion Zi Lui with Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso.

Overton finished with a second place plaque and Aguilar took home third place. The three finalists will join Aidan Louricas from Nettie S. Freed K-8 Expeditionary School in taking a written test to qualify for the Colorado State Spelling Bee.

Centennial 'Cyberdogs' finish second in state competition

Centennial High School's cybersecurity team placed second in the Colorado "All-Service" CyberPatriot competition.

The Cyberdogs' performance also earned them a platinum level rating — the highest of four levels possible in the competition. Team members include A.J. Acosta, Emmalee Elliss, Wyatt Hylsop, Aaron Knabe, Cole Simonich and Evan Woodka-Kelly. They are coached by Maj. John Freeburg.

CyberPatriot, also known as the National Youth Cyber Education Program, is an Air and Space Forces Association Program fostering cybersecurity education for kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to the CyberPatriot website.

Pueblo D70 to host pair of free reading events next week

Pueblo County School District 70 parents have the opportunity learn about best practices for reading to their children during free sessions next week.

Motheread/Fatheread Colorado sessions will be held on Monday, Jan. 29 at Liberty Point Elementary School and on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Prairie Winds Elementary School. The event at Liberty Point will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. The event at Prairie Winds is from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information, families of Pueblo D70 students can contact Heather Skerjanec at hskerjanec@district70.org for the Liberty Point event or Sandy Provenza at sprovenza@district70.org for the Prairie Winds event.

Sports Physicals for Pueblo athletes available Jan. 29 to Feb. 1

Pueblo Community Health Center is offering sports physicals to Pueblo middle and high school students between Monday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Feb. 1.

Physicals are $30 and open to all students attending school during the 2023-24 academic year by appointment only. Locations for physicals include Central High School, Pueblo County High School, the Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy and Pueblo Community College Student Health Center.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 719-543-8718 ext. 700.

