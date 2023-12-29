Hobby Lobby, new pickleball courts and Abbie Grove Elementary coming to Ankeny in 2024

Several high-profile developments are coming to Ankeny in 2024, including new infrastructure, industrial sites and park projects, and city officials are looking to revitalize South Ankeny Boulevard.

Even more could be announced next year, according to city officials.

Here's what to expect in Ankeny next year.

SPAL USA manufacturing facility breaks ground in Ankeny

A U.S. subsidiary of Italian auto parts manufacturer SPAL will invest $35 million in a new, 215,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility in Ankeny. Groundbreaking is expected in 2024.

The SPAL USA manufacturing facility in the Crosswinds Business Park is expected to break ground in 2024, and construction will continue into 2025 or 2026.

SPAL, an Italian auto parts company, has an existing 40,000-square-foot distribution center in Ankeny, and is making Ankeny its official U.S. headquarters. The future $35 million site near Kreg Tool will take up 215,000 square feet.

Expansion at Ankeny's John Deere campus will finish

Workers manufacture heavy agricultural equipment at John Deere's Ankeny location.

John Deere is expected to finish a 139,000-square-foot expansion at its sprayer facility in 2024. Workers manufacture heavy agricultural equipment like sprayers and cotton pickers at the Ankeny campus at 825 S.W. Irvinedale Drive.

Abbie Grove Elementary opening on northwest side

A rendering of Abbie Grove, Ankeny's next elementary school, which is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year.

The Ankeny school district's newest elementary school, Abbie Grove, is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year. The school, at the intersection of Northwest 18th Street and Abbie Drive, will serve up to 800 students.

New water tower coming to Ankeny's northwest side

Construction will begin on Ankeny's newest water tower on the fast-growing northwest side in 2024.

The 180-foot tower will be near Northwest 36th Street and Northwest Irvinedale Drive, near the Casey's. Construction is expected to be completed by November 2025.

High Trestle Trail Experience Park building begins

Ankeny will begin work on the planned High Trestle Trail Experience Park, which will transform the trail from Uptown to Ankeny Boulevard with native plantings and trees, public art and more new amenities.

The first phase will begin in 2024 and includes infrastructure work such as grading, electrical and landscaping.

New pedestrian tunnel by Oralabor Road

Reconstruction work will continue around the State Street and Oralabor Road intersection, including adding a new pedestrian tunnel for the Oralabor Gateway Trail.

The new tunnel will make it safer for cycle traffic coming south from Des Moines to enter the south side of Ankeny.

Rally Complex Park to open with new pickleball courts

The Rally Complex Park in the Prairie Trail neighborhood will include batting cages and 12 pickleball courts.

Work will begin on the new Rally Complex Park, a sports facility in the Prairie Trail neighborhood at 725 S.W. Prairie Trail Parkway that will include batting cages, a ballfield and 12 pickleball courts.

The pickleball courts will be the first-phase priority are expected to be open for use in 2024.

City plans to revitalize South Ankeny Boulevard

The city will begin creating a plan through 2024 to revitalize the South Ankeny Boulevard corridor. Officials hope to devise ways to enhance the stretch and encourage future development.

New hotels and a permanent stage to open in Ankeny

Renderings of a planned two-story expansion at Trailside Tap in Ankeny's Uptown neighborhood.

Some prominent new retail developments will open in 2024, including a new Hobby Lobby at 5075 S.E. Delaware Ave. in early 2024 and a two-story expansion of Trailside Tap, 710 S.W. Third St., by early summer.

A four-story building in the District at Prairie Trail that will include a permanent stage is expected to be completed in 2024. There will also be about 250 new hotel rooms opening in Ankeny next year with the Home 2/Tru by Hilton combination hotel in Prairie Trail and the Staybridge Suites on Hulsizer Road.

Officials told the Register there will be even more openings announced next year.

New fire station coming to Ankeny's northwest side

Construction will begin on Ankeny's fourth fire station on the northwest side at 2320 N.W. Weigel Drive. The 12,900-square-foot station is expected to be fully occupied by January 2026.

Annexations expected to continue in Ankeny

Ankeny expects to annex more land in 2024 and build out its city borders as developers ask to bring their properties into the city and open up more access to Ankeny's utilities and services.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny developments to watch in 2024: Hobby Lobby, new water tower