Hochul urges New Yorkers to prepare for major winter storm. What to expect in Rochester

A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of New York and continues to impact parts of the Empire State with hazardous travel conditions as more wintry weather is on the way.

New York's mid-Hudson region saw the largest snow accumulation from the weekend storm- with some area seeing as much as 14 inches of snow. Six inches of snow fell in Rochester over the weekend at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

For many, the wintry blast is not over as another storm is expected to hit New York on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a Sunday news conference, shared details of the pending precipitation, which is predicted to impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday with snow, heavy rain and high winds, which could further degrade travel conditions and produce flooding in some locations. Heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to cause river flooding in some parts of the state, as well as localized urban and poor drainage flooding. Sustained winds accompanying the system could reach up to 45 mph in some places, and 65 to 70 mph gusts, especially in areas by Lake Ontario.

Taking precautions is always a good idea. Don't wait till the storm is here, and we have a few ideas of what you can do ahead of the storm. #NYwx #prepareness pic.twitter.com/NTOFqmKdZ6 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 8, 2024

Weather in Rochester NY: High wind warning issued

Locally, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high wind warning for Monroe, Genesee; Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans and Wayne counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. Here, sustained winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 are predicted, forecasters said.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for ALL of Western & North NY Central for Tuesday into Wednesday. Strongest winds are expected for areas south of Buffalo & east of Lake Ontario. Southeast winds will increase potential for tree damage vs southwest winds normally experienced. pic.twitter.com/XgniCHz1zP — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 7, 2024

The storm's highest predicted winds are expected to hit communities along Lake Ontario, including the Watertown area northeast of Rochester, and along Lake Erie, south of Buffalo, forecasters said. Both areas are expected to see gusts up to 70 mph.

Power outages expected in Rochester NY

Damaging winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines; widespread power outages are also possible, according to the Weather Service.

“We have seen snow accumulations across the State and with more on the way we are keeping a close eye on potential impacts throughout the day – I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and practice caution, especially if you need to travel,” Hochul said on Sunday. She noted that state agencies are monitoring the storm and are prepared to assist counties as needed.

