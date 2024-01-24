Hogsett says new IMPD chief will come from within department

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he is taking his time in selecting the city's next police chief to ensure the right person is hired for the job.

During a press briefing Wednesday morning, Hogsett also said the new leader will come from within the ranks of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The mayor said he's interviewed about a half dozen internal candidates from the for the job, but is not feeling pressured to make a decision expeditiously.

"I want to make sure that it's the right decision," Hogsett said, adding that he has not interviewed any external candidates.

While he's expecting he'll name a new chief sooner rather than later, Hogsett didn't specify a deadline for when that could happen.

That's partly due to his appointing Christopher Bailey, the department's second in command, to serve as acting police chief, taking some pressure of the mayor to quickly name a permanent successor to former Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Taylor announced that he was stepping down as chief in December for another role in the department and to eventually retire. He is now serving as commander of IMPD's Victims Services Section.

The city announced nearly two weeks ago that Bailey would take on the temporary role and is working with experts to modernize the police department. Bailey, who also attended the briefing, reiterated that priority Wednesday. Though the city has already said Bailey has taken himself out of consideration for the role permanently, the acting chief said he doesn't intend to sit still in the role while he has it.

Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Christopher Bailey

His other priority tasks include working to reduce violent crime, partnering with OPHS and on-the-ground partners as well as reexamining human resources processes to address IMPD's recruitment issues. Bailey also said the department is still moving forward with plans to engage an outside expert to examine the department's increase in officer-involved shootings.

Bailey said IMPD is in the process of selecting a research partner who could produce a public report in about a year.

New research from the Mapping Police Violence Project found that 2023 was the deadliest year for killings by police in the United States, with 1,333 people killed. According to the report, police killed 36 in Indiana of which 12 of those deaths were in Marion County.

