Holidays, long weekends and every date you need to know for 2024
Not sure when Independence Day is this year? Can't remember what date Good Friday is?
You do know it's a presidential election year ... and a leap year?
Wanna beat your office colleagues to the vacation calendar? We've got the dates to block out.
Whatever it is you're trying to plan for in 2024, we've got you covered. Here's a fairly comprehensive list of dates to know about for 2024:
When are the federal holidays in 2024?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 15, Monday
Presidents' Day — Feb. 19, Monday
Memorial Day — May 27, Monday
Juneteenth — June 19, Wednesday
Labor Day — Sept. 2, Monday
Columbus Day — Oct. 14, Monday
Veterans Day — Nov. 11, Monday
Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 28, Thursday
Christmas Day — Dec. 25, Wednesday
What other notable days are in 2024?
Groundhog Day — Feb. 2, Friday
Valentine's Day — Feb. 14, Wednesday
Leap Day — Feb. 29, Thursday
Earth Day — April 22, Monday
Mothers Day — May 12, Sunday
Fathers Day — June 16, Sunday
Patriot Day — Sept. 11, Wednesday
Halloween — Oct. 31, Thursday
Election Day — Nov. 5, Tuesday
When are the religious observances in 2024?
Chinese New Year — Feb. 10, Saturday (Year of the Dragon)
Ash Wednesday — Feb. 14
Ramadan begins — March 10, Sunday
Vesak (Buddha Purnima) — May 23, Thursday
Holi — March 25, Monday
Good Friday — March 29
Easter Sunday — March 31
Eid al-Fitr — April 9/10, Tuesday, Wednesday
Passover — April 22-30, Monday - Tuesday
Shavuot — June 11-13, Tuesday - Thursday
Hajj — June 14-19, Friday - Wednesday
Eid al-Adha — June 16-19, Sunday - Wednesday
Islamic New Year — July 7, Sunday
Mawlid al-Nabi — Sept. 15-16, Sunday, Monday
Rosh Hashanah — Oct. 2 - 4, Wednesday - Friday
Yom Kippur — Oct. 11 -12, Friday, Saturday
Sukkot — Oct. 16 -23, Wednesday - Wednesday
Diwali — Nov. 1, Friday
Bodhi Day — Dec. 8, Sunday
Yule - Dec. 21 - Jan. 1, Sunday - Wednesday
Hanukkah — Dec. 25 - Jan. 2, 2025, Wednesday - Thursday
Kwanzaa — Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, Thursday - Wednesday
What are the long weekends in 2024?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 13-15 (Saturday-Monday)
Presidents' Day — Feb. 17-19, Monday (Saturday-Monday)
Memorial Day — May 25-27, Monday (Saturday-Monday)
Independence Day — July 4-7, Thursday-Sunday
Labor Day — Aug. 31 - Sept. 2, Monday (Saturday-Monday)
Notable national days in 2024:
National Peanut Butter Day — Jan. 24, Wednesday
National Pizza Day — Feb. 9, Friday
National Puppy Day — March 23, Saturday
National Beer Day — April 7, Sunday
National Star Wars Day - May 4, Saturday
National Take Your Dog to Work Day — June 21, Friday
National Ice Cream Day — July 21, Sunday
National Roller Coaster Day — Aug. 16, Friday
National Coffee Day — Sept. 29, Sunday
National Taco Day — Oct. 4, Friday
National Sandwich Day — Nov. 3, Sunday
National Cookie Day — Dec. 4, Wednesday
How to get the most out of your vacation days in 2024:
Memorial Day break — May 24 (Friday) to May 28 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5
July 4 break — July 4 (Thursday) to July 8 (Monday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 4
Labor Day break — Aug. 30 (Friday) to Sept. 3 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5
Columbus Day break — Oct. 11 (Friday) to Oct. 15 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5
Thanksgiving break — Nov. 28 (Thursday) to Dec. 3 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 3; Days off: 6
Christmas break — Dec. 21 (Saturday) to Dec. 29 (Sunday) Vacation days needed: 4; Days off: 9
Christmas and New Year break — Dec. 21 (Saturday) to Jan. 2 (Thursday) Vacation days needed: 6 Days off: 12
Big TV moments in 2024:
Golden Globes: Jan. 7
Grammy Awards: Feb. 4
Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11
Oscars : March 10
Tony Awards: June 16
Season changes in 2024:
Spring — March 20. The first day of spring is when day and night take up roughly the same number of hours.
Summer — June 21. This is the longest day of the year and marks the official start of summer.
Fall — Sept. 22. The first day of Autumn happens when day and night are approximately equal in length.
Winter — Dec. 21. The shortest day of the year is the official start of winter.
Skywatching events in 2024:
Total lunar eclipse — March 13-14. Should be visible across the country.
Lyrid meteor shower — April 22. This event should produce up to 20 meteors per hour.
Partial solar eclipse — May 10. The eastern United States should have good visibility.
Transit of Venus — June 3. The transit should be partially visible in our region.
Perseid meteor shower — Aug. 12: Should produce up to 60 meteors per hour.
Total solar eclipse — Aug. 23: North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana will be in the path of totality.
Orionid meteor shower — Oct. 21: Up to 20 meteors per hour will occur.
Geminid meteor shower — December 14. This event should produce up to 120 meteors per hour.
Philly and South Jersey events to look out for in 2024:
Philadelphia Auto Show — Jan. 13-21
Madonna concert (Wells Fargo Center )— Jan. 25
Philadelphia Flower Show — March 2-10
Philadelphia Phillies home opener (Citizens Bank Park) — March 28
The Rolling Stones concert (Lincoln Financial Field) — June 11
Barefoot Country Music Festival (Wildwood beaches) — June 20-23
TidalWave Festival (Atlantic City beaches) — Aug. 9-11
Atlantic City Airshow (Atlantic City beaches) — Aug. 14
New Kids on the Block Magic Summer Tour 2024 (The Mann Center) — Aug. 15
When do we change clocks in 2024?
Daylight Saving Time starts — March 10, Sunday. Set your clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m.
Daylight Saving Time ends — Nov. 3, Sunday. Set clocks back an hour at 2 a.m.
When are my taxes due in 2024:
Income taxes and payments — April 15, 2024
Estimated first quarter tax payments — April 15, 2024
Estimated second quarter tax payments — June 17, 2024
Estimated third quarter tax payments — Sep. 16, 2024
Estimated fourth quarter tax payments — Jan. 15, 2025
Primary elections in 2024:
Pennsylvania: May 21
New Jersey: June 4
Delaware: Sep. 10
