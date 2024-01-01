Holidays, long weekends and every date you need to know for 2024

Not sure when Independence Day is this year? Can't remember what date Good Friday is?

You do know it's a presidential election year ... and a leap year?

Wanna beat your office colleagues to the vacation calendar? We've got the dates to block out.

Whatever it is you're trying to plan for in 2024, we've got you covered. Here's a fairly comprehensive list of dates to know about for 2024:

When are the federal holidays in 2024?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 15, Monday

Presidents' Day — Feb. 19, Monday

Memorial Day — May 27, Monday

Juneteenth — June 19, Wednesday

Independence Day — July 4, Thursday

Labor Day — Sept. 2, Monday

Columbus Day — Oct. 14, Monday

Veterans Day — Nov. 11, Monday

Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 28, Thursday

Christmas Day — Dec. 25, Wednesday

What other notable days are in 2024?

Groundhog Day — Feb. 2, Friday

Valentine's Day — Feb. 14, Wednesday

Leap Day — Feb. 29, Thursday

Earth Day — April 22, Monday

Mothers Day — May 12, Sunday

Fathers Day — June 16, Sunday

Patriot Day — Sept. 11, Wednesday

Halloween — Oct. 31, Thursday

Election Day — Nov. 5, Tuesday

When are the religious observances in 2024?

Chinese New Year — Feb. 10, Saturday (Year of the Dragon)

Ash Wednesday — Feb. 14

Ramadan begins — March 10, Sunday

Vesak (Buddha Purnima ) — May 23, Thursday

Holi — March 25, Monday

Good Friday — March 29

Easter Sunday — March 31

Eid al-Fitr — April 9/10, Tuesday, Wednesday

Passover — April 22-30, Monday - Tuesday

Shavuot — June 11-13, Tuesday - Thursday

Hajj — June 14-19, Friday - Wednesday

Eid al-Adha — June 16-19, Sunday - Wednesday

Islamic New Year — July 7, Sunday

Mawlid al-Nabi — Sept. 15-16, Sunday, Monday

Rosh Hashanah — Oct. 2 - 4, Wednesday - Friday

Yom Kippur — Oct. 11 -12, Friday, Saturday

Sukkot — Oct. 16 -23, Wednesday - Wednesday

Diwali — Nov. 1, Friday

Bodhi Day — Dec. 8, Sunday

Yule - Dec. 21 - Jan. 1, Sunday - Wednesday

Hanukkah — Dec. 25 - Jan. 2, 2025, Wednesday - Thursday

Kwanzaa — Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, Thursday - Wednesday

What are the long weekends in 2024?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 13-15 (Saturday-Monday)

Presidents' Day — Feb. 17-19, Monday (Saturday-Monday)

Memorial Day — May 25-27, Monday (Saturday-Monday)

Independence Day — July 4-7, Thursday-Sunday

Labor Day — Aug. 31 - Sept. 2, Monday (Saturday-Monday)

Notable national days in 2024:

National Peanut Butter Day — Jan. 24, Wednesday

National Pizza Day — Feb. 9, Friday

National Puppy Day — March 23, Saturday

National Beer Day — April 7, Sunday

National Star Wars Day - May 4, Saturday

National Take Your Dog to Work Day — June 21, Friday

National Ice Cream Day — July 21, Sunday

National Roller Coaster Day — Aug. 16, Friday

National Coffee Day — Sept. 29, Sunday

National Taco Day — Oct. 4, Friday

National Sandwich Day — Nov. 3, Sunday

National Cookie Day — Dec. 4, Wednesday

How to get the most out of your vacation days in 2024:

Memorial Day break — May 24 (Friday) to May 28 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5

July 4 break — July 4 (Thursday) to July 8 (Monday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 4

Labor Day break — Aug. 30 (Friday) to Sept. 3 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5

Columbus Day break — Oct. 11 (Friday) to Oct. 15 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5

Thanksgiving break — Nov. 28 (Thursday) to Dec. 3 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 3; Days off: 6

Christmas break — Dec. 21 (Saturday) to Dec. 29 (Sunday) Vacation days needed: 4; Days off: 9

Christmas and New Year break — Dec. 21 (Saturday) to Jan. 2 (Thursday) Vacation days needed: 6 Days off: 12

Big TV moments in 2024:

Golden Globes : Jan. 7

Grammy Awards : Feb. 4

Super Bowl LVIII : Feb. 11

Oscars : March 10

Tony Awards: June 16

Season changes in 2024:

Spring — March 20. The first day of spring is when day and night take up roughly the same number of hours.

Summer — June 21. This is the longest day of the year and marks the official start of summer.

Fall — Sept. 22. The first day of Autumn happens when day and night are approximately equal in length.

Winter — Dec. 21. The shortest day of the year is the official start of winter.

Skywatching events in 2024:

Total lunar eclipse — March 13-14. Should be visible across the country.

Lyrid meteor shower — April 22. This event should produce up to 20 meteors per hour.

Partial solar eclipse — May 10. The eastern United States should have good visibility.

Transit of Venus — June 3. The transit should be partially visible in our region.

Perseid meteor shower — Aug. 12: Should produce up to 60 meteors per hour.

Total solar eclipse — Aug. 23: North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana will be in the path of totality.

Orionid meteor shower — Oct. 21: Up to 20 meteors per hour will occur.

Geminid meteor shower — December 14. This event should produce up to 120 meteors per hour.

Philly and South Jersey events to look out for in 2024:

When do we change clocks in 2024?

Daylight Saving Time starts — March 10, Sunday. Set your clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends — Nov. 3, Sunday. Set clocks back an hour at 2 a.m.

When are my taxes due in 2024:

Income taxes and payments — April 15, 2024

Estimated first quarter tax payments — April 15, 2024

Estimated second quarter tax payments — June 17, 2024

Estimated third quarter tax payments — Sep. 16, 2024

Estimated fourth quarter tax payments — Jan. 15, 2025

Primary elections in 2024:

Pennsylvania : May 21

New Jersey: June 4

Delaware: Sep. 10

