Holidays, long weekends and every date you need to know for 2024

Not sure when Independence Day is this year? Can't remember what date Good Friday is?

You do know it's a presidential election year ... and a leap year?

Wanna beat your office colleagues to the vacation calendar? We've got the dates to block out.

Whatever it is you're trying to plan for in 2024, we've got you covered. Here's a fairly comprehensive list of dates to know about for 2024:

When are the federal holidays in 2024?

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 15, Monday

  • Presidents' Day — Feb. 19, Monday

  • Memorial Day — May 27, Monday

  • Juneteenth — June 19, Wednesday

  • Independence Day — July 4, Thursday

  • Labor Day — Sept. 2, Monday

  • Columbus Day — Oct. 14, Monday

  • Veterans Day — Nov. 11, Monday

  • Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 28, Thursday

  • Christmas Day — Dec. 25, Wednesday

What other notable days are in 2024?

  • Groundhog Day — Feb. 2, Friday

  • Valentine's Day — Feb. 14, Wednesday

  • Leap Day — Feb. 29, Thursday

  • Earth Day — April 22, Monday

  • Mothers Day — May 12, Sunday

  • Fathers Day — June 16, Sunday

  • Patriot Day — Sept. 11, Wednesday

  • Halloween — Oct. 31, Thursday

  • Election Day — Nov. 5, Tuesday

When are the religious observances in 2024?

  • Chinese New Year — Feb. 10, Saturday (Year of the Dragon)

  • Ash Wednesday — Feb. 14

  • Ramadan begins — March 10, Sunday

  • Vesak (Buddha Purnima) — May 23, Thursday

  • Holi — March 25, Monday

  • Good Friday — March 29

  • Easter Sunday — March 31

  • Eid al-Fitr — April 9/10, Tuesday, Wednesday

  • Passover — April 22-30, Monday - Tuesday

  • Shavuot — June 11-13, Tuesday - Thursday

  • Hajj — June 14-19, Friday - Wednesday

  • Eid al-Adha — June 16-19, Sunday - Wednesday

  • Islamic New Year — July 7, Sunday

  • Mawlid al-Nabi — Sept. 15-16, Sunday, Monday

  • Rosh Hashanah — Oct. 2 - 4, Wednesday - Friday

  • Yom Kippur — Oct. 11 -12, Friday, Saturday

  • Sukkot — Oct. 16 -23, Wednesday - Wednesday

  • Diwali — Nov. 1, Friday

  • Bodhi Day — Dec. 8, Sunday

  • Yule - Dec. 21 - Jan. 1, Sunday - Wednesday

  • Hanukkah — Dec. 25 - Jan. 2, 2025, Wednesday - Thursday

  • Kwanzaa — Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, Thursday - Wednesday

What are the long weekends in 2024?

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 13-15 (Saturday-Monday)

  • Presidents' Day — Feb. 17-19, Monday (Saturday-Monday)

  • Memorial Day — May 25-27, Monday (Saturday-Monday)

  • Independence Day — July 4-7, Thursday-Sunday

  • Labor Day — Aug. 31 - Sept. 2, Monday (Saturday-Monday)

Notable national days in 2024:

  • National Peanut Butter Day — Jan. 24, Wednesday

  • National Pizza Day — Feb. 9, Friday

  • National Puppy Day — March 23, Saturday

  • National Beer Day — April 7, Sunday

  • National Star Wars Day - May 4, Saturday

  • National Take Your Dog to Work Day — June 21, Friday

  • National Ice Cream Day — July 21, Sunday

  • National Roller Coaster Day — Aug. 16, Friday

  • National Coffee Day — Sept. 29, Sunday

  • National Taco Day — Oct. 4, Friday

  • National Sandwich Day — Nov. 3, Sunday

  • National Cookie Day — Dec. 4, Wednesday

How to get the most out of your vacation days in 2024:

  • Memorial Day break — May 24 (Friday) to May 28 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5

  • July 4 break — July 4 (Thursday) to July 8 (Monday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 4

  • Labor Day break — Aug. 30 (Friday) to Sept. 3 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5

  • Columbus Day break — Oct. 11 (Friday) to Oct. 15 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 2; Days off: 5

  • Thanksgiving break — Nov. 28 (Thursday) to Dec. 3 (Tuesday) Vacation days needed: 3; Days off: 6

  • Christmas break — Dec. 21 (Saturday) to Dec. 29 (Sunday) Vacation days needed: 4; Days off: 9

  • Christmas and New Year break — Dec. 21 (Saturday) to Jan. 2 (Thursday) Vacation days needed: 6 Days off: 12

Big TV moments in 2024:

  • Golden Globes: Jan. 7

  • Grammy Awards: Feb. 4

  • Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11

  • Oscars : March 10

  • Tony Awards: June 16

Season changes in 2024:

  • Spring — March 20. The first day of spring is when day and night take up roughly the same number of hours.

  • Summer — June 21. This is the longest day of the year and marks the official start of summer.

  • Fall — Sept. 22. The first day of Autumn happens when day and night are approximately equal in length.

  • Winter — Dec. 21. The shortest day of the year is the official start of winter.

Skywatching events in 2024:

  • Total lunar eclipse — March 13-14. Should be visible across the country.

  • Lyrid meteor shower — April 22. This event should produce up to 20 meteors per hour.

  • Partial solar eclipse — May 10. The eastern United States should have good visibility.

  • Transit of Venus — June 3. The transit should be partially visible in our region.

  • Perseid meteor shower — Aug. 12: Should produce up to 60 meteors per hour.

  • Total solar eclipse — Aug. 23: North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana will be in the path of totality.

  • Orionid meteor shower — Oct. 21: Up to 20 meteors per hour will occur.

  • Geminid meteor shower — December 14. This event should produce up to 120 meteors per hour.

Philly and South Jersey events to look out for in 2024:

When do we change clocks in 2024?

  • Daylight Saving Time starts — March 10, Sunday. Set your clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m.

  • Daylight Saving Time ends — Nov. 3, Sunday. Set clocks back an hour at 2 a.m.

When are my taxes due in 2024:

  • Income taxes and payments — April 15, 2024

  • Estimated first quarter tax payments — April 15, 2024

  • Estimated second quarter tax payments — June 17, 2024

  • Estimated third quarter tax payments — Sep. 16, 2024

  • Estimated fourth quarter tax payments — Jan. 15, 2025

Primary elections in 2024:

  • Pennsylvania: May 21

  • New Jersey: June 4

  • Delaware: Sep. 10

