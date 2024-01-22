'Home Alone' actor's Oklahoma assault trial called off after reports he is hospitalized

Devin Ratray, pictured in 2017, played the older brother in the beloved Christmas movie, "Home Alone."

The domestic assault trial for "Home Alone" actor Devin Ratray has been called off because the judge was told Ratray was being hospitalized "in critical condition" in New York.

Ratray, now 47, played Buzz McAllister in the classic 1990 Christmas movie and its 1992 sequel. He lives in New York.

Jury selection in his felony case had been scheduled to begin Monday in Oklahoma County District Court.

District Judge Kathryn Savage signed an order last week giving the hospitalization as the reason the trial setting was stricken. The case was reset on the Feb. 21 pretrial conference docket "for further negotiation."

Ratray was charged in 2021 with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery.

More: 'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray involved in domestic incident at Bricktown hotel, TMZ reports

He is accused in the first count of strangling his then-girlfriend on the bed in their hotel room in Bricktown in Oklahoma City early Dec. 9, 2021. He is accused in the second count of punching her in the face when she bit his hand.

"While strangling the victim, defendant stated the following: 'This is how you die,'" an Oklahoma City police detective reported in a court affidavit.

Ratray was in Oklahoma City for the "Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con," according to the affidavit. He become angry with his girlfriend after she gave away "autograph cards" to two women at a bar for free.

Ratray had consumed a bottle of wine and several shots of alcohol at Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse, according to the affidavit. He then had 10 shots of alcohol at the Coyote Ugly Saloon.

He is contesting the allegations.

In a strange coincidence, Macaulay Culkin, the star of the "Home Alone" movies, also has faced a criminal case in Oklahoma County District Court.

More: Actor pleads guilty to charges

Culkin was charged with misdemeanor drug offenses in 2004 after Oklahoma City police found marijuana and Xanax during a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty in 2005 and was put on probation for a year.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray hospitalized, Oklahoma trial called off