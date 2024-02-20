Is your home protected by a smoke detector? Alamogordo officials say it can save lives

In early January, a fire destroyed Helen Gonzalez's home on Incredible Court in Alamogordo.

Gonzalez said the family home did not have a smoke detector.

"Now, we're just cleaning it all up," Gonzalez said.

A second unrelated house fire at Evergreen Trailer Park killed one person; Officials said that home also did not have a smoke detector.

In an effort to prevent more tragedy, Alamogordo Fire Department, American Red Cross, New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office and the Alamogordo Code Enforcement mobilized to install free smoke detectors in several Alamogordo homes.

On Feb. 10, the Alamogordo Fire Department, along with the American Red Cross, New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office and the Alamogordo Code Enforcement Dept. implemented free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors after a recent spike of fatal fires in the area.

More: Levi Heisinger can tell you all about Mars and what it's like to be on the spectrum

Alamogordo Code Enforcement Manager Joshua Sides said he too, has been annoyed by a beeping smoke detector in need of new batteries, but they are a critical fire safety device.

"We've all been in that situation where we just don't want to replace the batteries or we generally don't want to replace the smoke detector but it's not hard," he said. "Many people think you have to run all these chords together, but you don't need to hire an electrician, you can just by a smoke detector at Walmart that takes batteries. Nowadays most smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are sold together as combination detectors."

On Feb. 10, the Alamogordo Fire Department, along with the American Red Cross, New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office and the Alamogordo Code Enforcement Dept. implemented free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors after a recent spike of fatal fires in the area.

More: Otero County Rep. John Block introduced 30 bills this session. Here's where they stand.

Alamogordo Fire Department Lieutenant William Skaggs said the Alamogordo Fire Department and Alamogordo Code Enforcement partnered in the effort.

"On the (Saturday, Feb.10) we visited 69 homes, installed 167 smoke detectors and made 106 citizens safer," Skaggs said. "Additionally, I have 15 follow up installations and hope to install at least 40 more smoke detectors before the end of the month."

Skaggs said this was the third time in the last two years that the Alamogordo Fire Department has decided to put free smoke detectors in homes. American Red Cross and New Mexico State Fire Marshals volunteers also lent a hand.

"We have installed over 700 smoke detectors free of charge now," he said. "Myself and the Investigations Unit have spearheaded this … off the need that was found."

On Feb. 10, the Alamogordo Fire Department, along with the American Red Cross, New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office and the Alamogordo Code Enforcement Dept. implemented free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors after a recent spike of fatal fires in the area.

Read on the recent fires:

Sides said the detectors installed in homes are interconnected, meaning that if one goes off, others will too.

"International property maintenance code changes every three years. We just got a new version this year (2024), but a lot of these existing building and old homes don't understand that and that's what part of the education is," he said.

"So, long as they are maintained and updated, you will be notified. It helps save lives. I've been doing a lot of research in the fatal fires in conjunction with the Alamogordo Fire Department so see if there are any smoke detectors."

After installation, smoke detectors last up to 10 years, Sides said.

"We just don't tell people here's the code ordinance and here's how you violated it," Sides said.

"We tell them and educate them on it so we can prevent any future incidents. We're all about customer service and helping the community. I just don't want to see anymore fatal fires."

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo homes get free smoke detectors in fire safety campaign