Horrific New Orleans carjackings prompt bill for stiffer prison penalties for criminals

A series of horrific, high-profile carjackings in Louisiana has prompted legislation that will more than double the prison penalties for those convicted of the crime.

House Bill 7 by Metairie’s Laurie Schlegel that would increase minimum sentences from two years to five in carjackings where victims weren't seriously injured and from 10 years to 20 in carjackings where victims suffered severe bodily injuries cleared the Criminal Justice Committee Tuesday.

It's one of at least 30 bills being considered during a legislative Special Session called by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry to crack down on crime.

Landry addressed tragic carjackings in his speech Monday to open the session, including the brutal 2022 New Orleans carjacking in which victim Linda Frickey, 73, was dragged hundreds of yards by her three teenage attackers in the SUV and died from her injuries.

"People no longer feel safe going to their cars," Schlegel said while presenting her bill. "I don't think you can turn on the news and not hear about carjackings."

Louisiana state Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, pictured here on the House floor on April 13, 2023, has sponsored House Bill 7 that would double prison sentences for carjacking crimes.

Fricke's sister was among those recognized by Landry Monday and the Fricke family attorney attended Tuesday's committee hearing in support of the bill.

Schlegel said her bill is designed to give criminals pause before committing a carjacking.

"My intent is to deter the criminals," Schlegel said.

But Sarah Whittington of the Louisiana Justice and Accountability Center dismissed the claim that stiffer penalties will deter criminals.

"It does nothing to make us safer," Whittington said. "I believe raising this minimum will not have a deterrent effect."

Instead, Whittington said the state should be investing more in early childhood education, summer feeding programs for children, mental health support and other programs she believes "will prevent violence and promote healing" over the long term.

But Schlegel said the violent and traumatic nature of carjacking crimes warrant increased penalties.

"The propensity and risk for bodily injury is just so high," she said.

House Bill 7 will next be debated by the full House.

More: Louisiana lawmakers, Governor Jeff Landry want more gun rights for self defense to deter crime

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Brutal New Orleans carjackings spur bill to crackdown with stiff penalties