Hospitals prepare for the worst on coronavirus, and it’s not a pretty picture

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise and a flood of cases in other countries show the potential danger in a surge of infected patients, hospitals across the country are preparing for the worst.

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, chief operating officer for Cedars-Sinai, the Los Angeles medical center considered one of the nation’s top institutions, told Yahoo News that his hospital is already starting to scale up its coronavirus response, although Los Angeles has only around 40 cases. That number is expected to increase rapidly in coming days, and Smith said Cedars-Sinai was sharing its best practices with other hospitals in the region.

But he emphasized that containment measures including social distancing and cancelling public events are crucial to avoiding a large spike in cases that could overwhelm the health-care system.

Epidemiologists recognize that the coronavirus is likely to eventually infect a large swath of the population, and that older people, in particular, are likely to get sick, and some will die. The emphasis now is on slowing the spread to extend that outcome over weeks and months, giving hospitals and clinics time to prepare and avoiding a sudden surge in cases that could exceed their capacity.

“The social engineering methods that we’re putting in place — canceling schools, canceling large gatherings — to decrease the rate of spread, that’s really important to avoid a big rapid spike in cases including critically ill cases that could tax our entire health system, including the availability of ventilators, patient rooms and critical care resources,” said Smith.

According to Center for Disease Control projections from last month reviewed by the New York Times, 2.4 million to 21 million people in the United States could require hospitalization with as many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people dying in an epidemic that could last for a few months or over a year.

On Thursday, Cedars-Sinai set up a screening area in the parking lot outside the emergency room. This is also when they started to see an increase in patients with respiratory problems — cough and shortness of breath — which along with fever are the presenting symptoms of COVID-19. Smith said that allows them to keep the infected away from the general intake of those dealing non-coronavirus-related illnesses.

In order to protect staff members, patients who are suspected of potentially having the virus are given masks to reduce the spread of droplets that could transmit the disease. Smith said that the mask supplies are an “ongoing challenge.”

“We’ve been working with local and federal officials to gain access to potential stockpiles to make sure we have an adequate supply,” said Smith. “One of the things that we’ve done is we’re managing the distribution of the personal protective equipment very tightly so that people aren’t hoarding or potentially stealing it. We make sure the people who need to have the equipment really do have it and we want to make sure that it is being used in the appropriate circumstances but not being overused by the patients where it’s not necessary.”

A Medical University of South Carolina public safety officer walks by the hospital's drive-through tent for patients who are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Citadel Mall parking lot Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) More

The CDC has already allowed hospitals to relax their protocols for use of protective masks — allowing medical personnel to use regular surgical masks in some situations, owing to a shortage of the more protective N95 masks. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said up to 5 million of the N95 masks in the National Strategic Stockpile could be past their expiration dates.

The hospital is also keeping a log of every staff member who enters or exits the room of a suspected coronavirus patients, to ensure that quarantines are imposed where necessary, and only where necessary. Smith said they’re attempting to secure additional staffing, but there are problems outside the hospital’s control, including school closures which put pressure on staff members to find childcare.