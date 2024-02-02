House GOP's subpoena of Fani Willis adds to growing public scrutiny of Georgia DA

WASHINGTON – House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed the Georgia prosecutor, Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump, demanding documents related to how her office spends federal funds.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, previously requested records about Willis's spending to determine whether it was “frivolous.” He said she ignored two previous letters requesting the information voluntarily.

Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, previously blasted Jordan's requests as potential interference with her prosecution of of the former president.

“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” Willis wrote to Jordan in September, arguing that Jordan's effort constituted federal intrusion and legislative meddling in state prosecution.

Jordan’s latest demand questions the alleged misuse of federal grants to pay for computers and travel. The request comes as Willis faces allegations she engaged in misconduct by hiring an alleged romantic partner to lead the sprawling prosecution.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference on Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.

Trump was one of 19 defendants indicted in Georgia on charges they conspired to interfere with the 2020 election. Four of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Trump and others have pleaded not guilty.

Willis is scheduled to provide a written response to the allegations Friday. Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a hearing Feb. 15 to learn about the allegations.

Jordan's subpoena focuses on whether spending under a $488,000 grant aiming at creating a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention covered “frivolous, unrelated expenses," he wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena. Jordan quoted a whistleblower saying the money was instead used to buy Macbooks, swag and travel.

"The Committee’s oversight of your office’s use of federal grant funds is particularly relevant in light of public whistleblower allegations that it has misused federal funding,” Jordan wrote.

Willis's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fani Willis subpoenaed by Jim Jordan, House GOP over spending