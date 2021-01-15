How Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccination plan could turn the tide of the pandemic

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent

In a speech Friday from Wilmington, Del., President-elect Joe Biden will finally detail his plan to fix America’s troubled COVID-19 vaccine rollout, proposing to more than double America’s current investment in vaccination to $20 billion while partnering with states and localities to create community vaccination sites, invoking the Defense Production Act to boost vaccine supply and launching a new, 100,000-person public health force to assist with deployment.

At a moment when COVID-19 cases are rising in nearly every state and deaths are regularly topping 4,000 a day, Biden’s message is clear: Help is on the way.

In sharp contrast to President Trump, who has treated vaccination as the responsibility of individual states, Biden believes it is a national issue that demands federal resources and a federal plan.

President-elect Joe Biden takes off his mask before presenting his plan to combat COVID-19 and boost the economy on Thursday.
President-elect Joe Biden takes off his mask before presenting his plan to combat COVID-19 and boost the economy on Thursday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“This is going to be one of the most challenging operational efforts we’ve ever undertaken as a nation,” Biden said Thursday in a speech unveiling his larger $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “rescue” package, which includes his new, national vaccination program. “We’re going to have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated; to create more places for them to get vaccinated; to mobilize more medical teams to get shots in people’s arms; to increase vaccine supply; and to get it out the door as fast as possible.”

It’s no secret that America’s vaccine rollout has been “a dismal failure thus far,” as Biden put it. When President Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, his “Manhattan Project-style” development effort, the goal was to deliver 300 million doses by the end of 2020. Later his administration slashed that estimate to 40 million doses, then 20 million. By the time Dec. 31 finally rolled around, just 2.6 million shots had been administered.

Problems with every aspect of the U.S. vaccination campaign — shortages in the supply chain; lack of funding and coordination from the federal government; resource and eligibility bottlenecks at the state level; even vaccine resistance from medical workers — have slowed the process.

As a result, a mere 3.6 percent of Americans have received shots as of Jan. 14. For a sense of what’s achievable elsewhere, Israel is moving so fast that it has given shots to 16 percent of its combined population with Palestine even though it has caused controversy by refusing to vaccinate Palestinians.

Yet for all the justified concern over America’s rate of vaccination, signs of hope are starting to emerge as Biden prepares to take office. States are addressing the early distribution problems. Additional vaccines are in the pipeline. The federal government is adjusting, with more consequential changes to come.

And most important, the pace of vaccination is picking up.

A senior citizen receives the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine in Arizona.
A senior citizen receives the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine in Arizona. (Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It’s worth pausing here to note that America’s mass COVID-19 vaccination effort actually has two overlapping goals. The first — because every other measure has clearly failed — is to stop the spread of the virus. The second is to vaccinate so many people that it won’t start spreading again.

These aren’t quite the same thing. Experts define “herd immunity” as the point when so many people gain protection that the pathogen can no longer find enough potential hosts to spread. The gold standard, they say, will be getting about 75 percent of Americans (or 240 million people) fully vaccinated. Since both vaccines approved for use in the U.S. (Pfizer and Moderna) require two shots, about 480 million shots will need to be administered to achieve this kind of blanket immunity.

That will be a huge lift. Right now, the U.S. expects to have about 200 million Pfizer and Moderna doses by March and another 200 million by the middle of the summer; other vaccines are likely to follow. To distribute 480 million doses by, say, Sept. 1, we’d need to be administering them at a rate of roughly 2 million a day, every day of the week — and because we don’t know how the vaccines affect transmission, everyone would still need to mask up and maintain social distance measures the entire time.

From that angle, pessimism about vaccination seems justified. As of Jan. 14 — exactly one month after the first U.S. health care workers received their initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine — the U.S. has distributed a total of 30.6 million doses. Fewer than 12 million doses have been administered. That comes out to an average of 384,000 per day.

“Dismal,” as Biden put it.

Vaccination stations at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.
Vaccination stations at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But there’s another, more immediate way to look at what vaccination has the power to do: drastically alter the course of the pandemic even before 75 percent of Americans have received two shots.

On that front, it’s reasonable to be at least somewhat optimistic. One week into its vaccination campaign, the U.S. was averaging 76,000 doses per day. A week later, that number had risen to 216,000. But now America is averaging 747,000 shots every 24 hours — a rate that has doubled in just the last week.

To put this in perspective, Biden’s big vaccination promise — to get 100 million shots into 100 million arms in his first 100 days — requires the U.S. to administer 1 million doses per day. America is already on track to hit that mark around the time Biden takes office on Jan. 20. No changes necessary.

Ideally, the pace of vaccinations will continue to accelerate under Biden; the American Hospital Association has called for 1.8 million shots per day, and Dr. Leana Wen, a public health expert and emergency physician, says the daily total should be closer to 3 million.

But in a practical sense, 100 million shots in 100 days could be enough to slow COVID-19 to a crawl.

There are two reasons for this. The first is that your immune system doesn’t wait for two shots before activating. In their clinical trials, Pfizer and Moderna tested two doses spaced three weeks (Pfizer) or four weeks (Moderna) apart. Both found that regimen to be safe and about 95 percent effective in preventing disease.

Yet both companies also reported that by the time participants showed up for their second shot, their first shot was already providing them with a high level of protection. In Moderna’s case, the first (or “primer”) shot appeared to be 92.1 percent efficacious in preventing COVID-19 after two weeks, well before volunteers received their “booster” injection on Day 28. Pfizer’s results suggested similar immunity — higher than 80 percent — after 10 to 12 days.

This doesn’t mean Americans should skip their COVID-19 boosters. Far from it. But it does mean that nearly anyone who gets a primer in Biden’s first 100 days will be very unlikely to get sick starting about two weeks later.

Which brings us to the second reason for optimism. Our goal may be to reach herd immunity by fully vaccinating 240 million Americans. But an estimated 88 million Americans have already been infected — and they have some immunity, too. A new, five-month-long U.K. study found that previously infected participants were about 83 percent less likely to get infected than those who’d never had COVID-19; another recent study suggests that such protection could last for “years, maybe even decades.”

To be sure, natural immunity might eventually wane. Studies have yet to show whether the vaccines stop transmission as well as infection. New strains more capable of reinfection might emerge. And many Americans who’ve had COVID-19 will — and should — get vaccinated, too.

A pharmacist prepares a syringe of the Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine in Arizona.
A pharmacist prepares a syringe of the Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine in Arizona. (Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But the fact remains that there’s already a vast amount of immunity out there in America. Layer vaccination on top of that existing immunity and the virus starts to run out of people to infect sooner than you might think.

How soon? Nobody knows for sure. But a forecast by independent data scientist Youyang Gu, who has been using a data-driven approach with a layer of artificial intelligence to predict various aspects of the pandemic, suggests we could reach a kind of combined herd immunity — 70 percent of Americans protected by either vaccination or infection — by July 1.

Gu’s model doesn’t expect more than 200 million Americans to have received two shots by then. Rather, it estimates that about 27 percent of Americans, or 88 million people, currently have immunity via infection, and that by July 1, the trajectory of transmission will have increased this number to 36 percent, or 121 million people. Likewise, the model estimates that while just 1.1 million Americans currently have immunity via vaccination — which takes hold, the model assumes, three weeks after the initial dose — a full 112 million (34 percent) will have it by the start of July.

That’s enough to give 70 percent of the population immunity of one sort or the other — and to force new daily cases to flatline. Gu’s forecast, which assumes that previously infected Americans will get vaccinated at the same rate as those who’ve never had COVID-19, shows infections plummeting to half their current level by March 1 and about 7 percent of their current level by May 1. This would translate to an average of about 15,000 new daily cases nationwide — lower than at any point since March 2020. Right now the U.S. is detecting an average of 246,000 cases per day.

Can America move this fast? Any model that makes predictions months in advance is subject to uncertainty, and in a disclaimer, Gu explains that “if vaccine rollout and uptake is quicker than estimated, then we may reach herd immunity sooner. If rollout and uptake is slower than estimated, we may reach herd immunity later.” Right now, Gu is estimating that new daily vaccinations — or first shots, to be more precise — will rise steadily until they peak in mid-March around 2 million doses per day; he expects the U.S. to have administered about 210 million initial shots by the start of July. He calls this a “conservative vaccine rollout, with no major issues or halts,” noting that 2 million doses per day is “slightly lower than the peak vaccine distribution for influenza (~3 million doses per day).”

Boxes of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in a cooler with dry ice at a recently opened vaccination drive-thru site in Florida.
Boxes of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in a cooler with dry ice at a recently opened vaccination drive-thru site in Florida. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Whether “a conservative vaccine rollout” is actually achievable, however, remains to be seen. As one senior Biden administration official said on a call Thursday with reporters, “I think it’s clear that what we’re inheriting from the Trump administration is much worse than we could have imagined.”

But again: The U.S. is already on course to hit Biden’s target of 1 million shots per day. The question now is whether we’re putting policies in place that will further speed up vaccination.

That certainly seems possible. After Biden said last week that he intended to release all available vaccine vials rather than reserving half for booster shots, the Trump administration pivoted and decided to do the same — effectively doubling the available supply overnight.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending that states start vaccinating anyone 65 or older as opposed to just frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. This will vastly expand eligibility and ultimately simplify the strict prioritization rules that have led to bottlenecks.

A third vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson, looks like a promising candidate for approval, and it has the added advantages of requiring only a single dose and being easier to transport. Critical results from clinical trials are expected in as little as two weeks. Despite production delays, the company has pledged to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June. That would boost U.S. supply to roughly 500 million doses — enough to fully vaccinate three-quarters of the population by the fall. A fourth vaccine, by AstraZeneca, could be ready for review by April.

Meanwhile, states are starting to think bigger. Stadiums are being converted into mass vaccination centers; in Los Angeles, a site being readied at Dodger Stadium is expected to deliver 12,000 vaccinations a day. And at least 16 states and territories are now using the National Guard to give shots, drawing on doctors, nurses, medics and other troops with medical training.

Spc. Katherine Deskins (left) of the Nevada Army National Guard administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to Clark County Fire Department Capt. Jasmine Ghazinour in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Spc. Katherine Deskins (left) of the Nevada Army National Guard administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to Clark County Fire Department Capt. Jasmine Ghazinour in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There will, of course, be many, many bumps in the road ahead: tangled bureaucracies, crashing websites, administrative mixups, long lines, online misinformation, glitches in the supply chain, shortages of vaccinators, inequities in distribution, too much demand, too many holdouts.

The big picture, however, is fairly clear — and less pessimistic than prevailing opinion would have it. The ultimate goal of “one of the most challenging operational efforts we’ve ever undertaken as a nation” will be to extinguish the pandemic by vaccinating at least 75 percent of the population. Then and only then can America return to anything resembling normal. That day is still a long way off.

Yet when layered atop America’s broad existing foundation of immunity, vaccination can and likely will start to protect enough additional people to turn the tide of the pandemic a lot sooner than that. It won’t be the end of our battle against COVID-19. But it will be the beginning of the end.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • The FBI keeps making more arrests in the Capitol riot. Here are some Florida suspects

    As more rioters from the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 get arrested, a clearer picture is emerging of who was there that day. At least a handful of Florida residents have been tracked down, thanks in part to video and images widely circulated on social media.

  • Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'

    A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court on Thursday. The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained, but Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement. Cureton ordered Brock to surrender any firearms and said he could have only limited internet access as conditions of that release.

  • Georgia's First Vietnamese American State Rep Wears Áo Dài to Swear-In

    Bee Nguyen, Georgia's first Vietnamese American state representative, donned an áo dài to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Regarded as the most popular national costume of Vietnam, the áo dài for women is a long dress with a contoured top that flows over loose-fitting trousers that reach the sole of the feet. Nguyen, 39, decided to wear the garment in response to the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, in which rioters carried the South Vietnamese flag.

  • Pence has reportedly called Harris to offer congratulations for the 1st time

    Less than a week before the inauguration, Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations.Pence and Harris spoke over the phone Thursday, with Pence congratulating the incoming vice president and offering "his belated assistance," The New York Times reported on Friday and The Associated Press confirmed.This is the first time Pence and Harris have spoken since their debate in October, and the call was "described as gracious and pleasant," the Times writes. President Trump has yet to speak with President-elect Joe Biden since the election, having spent more than two months falsely claiming to have won.Pence may invite Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, to the vice-presidential residence prior to next week's inauguration, according to the Times, though this is reportedly not set in stone due to scheduling issues created by the ongoing security concerns following last week's Capitol riot.Trump is reportedly expected to leave Washington, D.C. the morning of the inauguration. The president previously confirmed he will skip Biden's swearing-in, but Pence is expected to attend.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? 5 scathing cartoons about Trump's second impeachment

  • Local newspapers turn on Lauren Boebert as 68 state politicians demand investigation into Capitol riot role

    Lauren Boebert is under fire for sharing details about the location of the House speaker during the Capitol riots

  • Jacob Blake Himself Blows Up ‘Unarmed’ Media Narrative

    In his first television interview since being shot in the back by police, Jacob Blake admitted that he not only had a knife in his possession at the time of the shooting, but also “dropped” it before picking it up again. “I realized I had dropped my knife, had a little pocket knife. So I picked it up after I got off of him because they tased me and I fell on top of him,” Blake told Michael Strahan in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “I shouldn’t have picked it up, only considering what was going on,” he continued. “At that time, I wasn’t thinking clearly.” Earlier this month, Kenosha County district attorney Michael Graveley said that he would not file charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times, given that the officer was acting in self-defense against an armed assailant. Blake also had a past arrest for resisting police with a knife. Blake’s admission contradicts past statements from his family and attorneys, who denied that he had a knife in his possession when police shot him on August 23, in an incident that stemmed from a 911 call made by the mother of Blake’s children, who told police that Blake was trying to drive away in her rental car with two of his sons. “My son didn’t have a weapon,” Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times for an August 25 story. Patrick Salvi Jr., an attorney for the Blake family, told CNN on August 26 that Blake did not have a knife in the car. “Witnesses confirm that he was not in possession of a knife and didn’t threaten officers in any way,” Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement released on August 27. At the time, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and third-degree sexual assault, which the operator relayed to the responding officers. With the outstanding felony charges, police were required by law to take Blake into custody. In the interview with GMA, Blake also claimed that “I hadn’t done anything so I didn’t feel like they were there for me,” though investigators later found that, prior to the arrest, Blake had looked up his own warrant on a police website and had sent a text mentioning the warrant. ABC made no mention of either fact in the interview. The shooting went viral on social media after being recorded on video, showing officers screaming at Blake to “drop the knife.” In the subsequent days — which included deadly violence, rioting, and looting — the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation revealed that Blake admitted to having “a knife in his possession.” But much of the mainstream press ran with the initial claim that he was “unarmed.” “Wisconsin’s governor on Monday called in the National Guard to help quell unrest after police shot an unarmed Black man in the latest incident this summer to stir cries of injustice and divide a nation over the urgency of bringing fundamental change to law enforcement,” read the lede of five-person Washington Post byline on August 24. Earlier this month, the Post drew pushback after it maintained the “unarmed” description of Blake in reporting the decision by authorities to not pursue police charges. Though the paper did correct the narrative, one story published January 5 still refers to Blake as “unarmed.” (Update: the story has now been “corrected” by the paper, though it reads “[w]hile his family has said he was not armed when shot by police, prosecutors said video evidence depicts him holding a knife,” failing to note that Blake himself has now admitted to having one.) The Post did not return a request for comment on the discrepancy. In the days after the shooting, CNN ran multiple articles describing Blake as “unarmed” which have yet to be corrected. “Video shows police shoot unarmed Black man” is a current link to an August 24 segment hosted by CNN anchor Jake Tapper. An August 28 USA Today “fact check” titled “Jacob Blake did not ‘brandish’ knife, get gun before Kenosha police shooting” argued that “Blake was not ‘brandishing’ anything in the video taken by bystanders,” even as it noted that the clip “shows something in Blake’s hand, but the resolution is low, so it could be a knife.” But rather than issue a correction or a retraction on January 5, PolitiFact merely updated the post with an editor’s note stating that prosecutors had revealed “Blake was armed with a ‘razor blade-type knife’ when he was shot by police.” The explanation? “That does not affect the rating for this item because ratings are based on what is known at the time.” In other words, it used to be true.

  • Black Americans react to the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol

    On the morning of Jan. 6, many Black Americans celebrated the news that the Rev. Raphael Warnock had defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election to become the first African American U.S. senator from the state of Georgia. But just hours later, President Trump addressed a mass rally of his supporters in Washington, D.C., exhorting them to head to the U.S. Capitol to make their displeasure known to lawmakers who were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.&nbsp;Black Americans share their reactions.

  • Florida man sued for not paying up after betting on Trump

    A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 Presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court. Before the election, Sean Hynes, a Trump supporter from St. Petersburg, reached out to Jeffrey Costa, an acquaintance who is a Biden supporter from Atlanta. The deal was sealed on Facebook Messenger: If Trump won, Costa would pay $100.

  • Senate postpones confirmation hearing for Biden intel pick Avril Haines

    The Senate Intelligence Committee has postponed a confirmation hearing — originally scheduled for Friday — for President-elect Biden's nominee for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, until next week.Why it matters: Biden's team has pushed for swift confirmation hearings for his national security nominees, especially in the context of last week's attack on the Capitol, threats of violence surrounding next week's inauguration and global political tensions.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * The hearing was slated to take place in a virtual setting, which would have required the consent of all senators who sit on the panel. * Haines, who served as CIA deputy director from 2013 to 2015, and deputy national security adviser from 2015 to 2017, would be the first woman to lead the intelligence community.What they're saying: "Despite the unusual circumstances on Capitol Hill, the committee is working in good faith to move this nominee as fast as possible and ensure the committee's members have an opportunity to question the nominee in both open and closed settings," Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top two senators on the committee, said in a joint statement. * "The Director of National Intelligence plays a crucial role in overseeing the 18 agencies that make up our nation's Intelligence Community, and the committee looks forward to holding a hearing next week with Ms. Haines."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Why the defunct South Vietnam flag was flown at the Capitol riot

    The flag has become a symbol for different things: anti-communism, U.S. imperialism, democracy and recollection of the past.

  • North Korea unveils 'world's strongest weapon' at military parade

    Wearing a giant furry hat, black leather jacket and a beaming smile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un introduced “the world’s strongest weapon” – a new submarine-launched ballistic missile – at a nighttime parade on Thursday in Pyongyang. The display of North Korea’s military might followed a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party, during which leader Kim denounced the United States as his country's “foremost principal enemy” and vowed to strengthen the North’s nuclear war deterrent. On Friday, the reclusive regime’s state media released 100 photos of a mass celebration of the national armory, including tanks and rocket launchers, all flanked by rows of marching soldiers, noticeably not wearing masks. Military aircraft were illuminated by LED lights as they flew overhead in formation. “They’d like us to notice that they’re getting more proficient with larger solid rocket boosters,” tweeted Ankit Panda, a North Korea expert and author of ‘Kim Jong Un and the Bomb’, as the parade unfolded in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square. As the spectacle reached its climax, the military rolled out what analysts said appeared to be new variants of solid-fuel short-range ballistic missiles – which are more quickly deployed than liquid-fuelled versions - and four Pukguksong-class submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

  • Asian American Police Officer From Texas Will Likely Face Charges for Rioting in the Capitol

    What happened: The officer attended the riots in Washington D.C. and is accused of "penetrating" the Capitol, Click2Houston reports. During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the officer in question. According to the New York Post, the officer — who was not named publicly by Acevedo — was placed on administrative leave.

  • Army private charged in sexual assault of 19-year-old NC soldier who later died

    An Army private first class was arraigned on sexual assault charges before a military judge.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations

    Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, according to two people familiar with the conversation. President Donald Trump has not reached out to President-elect Joe Biden and has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win. Pence will also attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, which Trump is refusing to attend.

  • Spanish kings's former lover says he was behind threats to kill her over hunting trip scandal

    The one-time lover of Spain's former king has accused him of ordering the secret service to deliver death threats to her after their relationship was exposed. Speaking as a witness in a court hearing on Friday, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein stated that her life and those of her children were threatened by the then head of Spain’s CNI secret service, General Félix Sanz Roldán, in her London hotel room in May 2012. The beginning of the alleged campaign of harassment came weeks after a disastrous elephant-hunting trip to Botswana had led to her relationship with Juan Carlos becoming public knowledge. “Sanz Roldán and King Juan Carlos were at great pains to make it clear that it was Juan Carlos who was giving orders to Sanz Roldán, that these orders were coming from the top,” the 56-year-old businesswoman said, speaking to the court in Madrid via a video link from Westminster Magistrates Court. The comments came in a trial in which former Spanish police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo faced charges of slander and false accusation against Mr Sanz Roldán. Mr Villarejo was facing defamation charges after he accused Mr Sanz Roldán of threatening Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein during a 2017 television interview. Mr Villarejo has been remanded in custody since November 2017 while he is investigated on dozens of counts of alleged illegal espionage and other offences. In court, Mr Villarejo said he had been commissioned by the CNI to meet Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in London in 2015 “to gain her confidence” and convince her to hand over sensitive documents and defuse the dispute between her and Juan Carlos. Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein ratified that she had told Mr Villarejo that Mr Sanz Roldán had said he “could not guarantee my safety and that of my children” during a meeting she said was arranged by Juan Carlos in London’s The Connaught hotel. Since a tape of the conversation between Mr Villarejo and Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein was leaked to the media in 2018, she and other associates of Juan Carlos have been placed under investigation in Switzerland for alleged money laundering. After prosecutors at Spain’s Supreme Court also opened a probe into the former monarch last June, Juan Carlos left Spain and has remained in exile in UAE since.

  • Capitol riot: Confederate flag photo leads to man's arrest

    A Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday after authorities used the image to help identify him, federal prosecutors said. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying the flag, was arrested in Delaware along with his son, Hunter Seefried.

  • Trump's team is reportedly trying to assemble a crowd for a 'major send-off' hours before Biden's inauguration

    President Trump is planning to exit the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, a few hours before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in a short distance away, CNN reports. "Eager for a final taste of the pomp of being president, Trump has asked for a major send-off," and "as one of their final acts, Trump's team is working to organize a crowd to see him off on the morning of Biden's inauguration, when he plans to depart Washington while still president" for a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, where his term will officially end at noon.There are 20,000 National Guard troops currently deployed or en route to Washington, D.C., ahead of Biden's inauguration, because the last crowd Trump drew to the White House morphed into an insurrectionist mob that stormed the Capitol.Plans are still being ironed out, CNN says, but "Trump told people he did not like the idea of departing Washington for a final time as an ex-president, flying aboard an airplane no longer known as Air Force One. He also did not particularly like the thought of requesting the use of the plane from Biden." The Bidens will wake up on Inauguration Day at nearby Blair House, CNN reports, adding that "its use was offered to them by the State Department rather than the Trumps, who refuse to make contact with the incoming president and first lady.""Trump has expressed interest to some in a military-style sendoff and a crowd of supporters," CNN says, but it's unclear "whether that occurs at the White House, Joint Base Andrews, or his final destination, Palm Beach International Airport."Outgoing U.S. presidents almost always attend the swearing-in of their successors, Defense One notes, and "in recent decades, the outgoing president and first lady walk down the back steps of the Capitol to an awaiting helicopter, which then makes the short five-minute flight over to Joint Base Andrews in nearby Maryland. Upon arriving at Andrews, the former president and first lady are usually greeted by a military honor guard, former staffers, friends, and other well wishers." Two senior Pentagon officials confirmed to Defense One on Thursday that, in a break with recent tradition, no military farewell is being planned for Trump.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? 5 scathing cartoons about Trump's second impeachment

  • CDC: Highly transmissible coronavirus variant could become dominant in U.S. in March

    New variants of the coronavirus circulating globally appear to increase transmission and are being closely monitored by scientists. Why it matters: Countries are being overwhelmed by surges in cases that have led to border closures, quarantines and more aggressive pushes for the public to get vaccinated. So far, the variants do not appear to be resistant to the existing vaccines or cause more severe disease. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The state of play: Public officials are tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the B.1.1.7 variant detected in the U.K., the 501.V2 variant in South Africa and a newly discovered variant in Brazil. Driving the news: The highly contagious variant B.1.1.7 could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March if no measures are taken to control the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in about 45 countries, but nations without routine genetic surveillance, including the U.S., may not fully know the extent of the spread, sparking calls for increased monitoring. * Public Health England released a new study of B.1.1.7 that estimated the variant is 30% to 50% more transmissible than other forms of the virus. * 10 state health departments in the U.S. have detected the B.1.1.7 variant. The CDC estimates it's linked to about less than half a percent of cases in the U.S. so far and isn't the dominant variant. The 501.V2 variant is "a little bit more concerning regarding the possibility of interfering with some of the monoclonal antibodies," based on preliminary findings, top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told Axios last week. * The variant carries a number of mutations that show changes to some of the virus' spike protein, which experts say is cause for concern since the spike protein is what coronavirus uses to gain entry into human cells, BBC reports.Japan’s Health Ministry detected a variant on Sunday after travelers returned from Brazil. There are still many unknowns, but scientists say it has 12 mutations and studies are underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant. * Brazil's Health Ministry has asked Japan for information such as the genetic sequence of the new strain, according to the Japan Times.The big picture: Viruses mutate, often without impacting the severity of disease or how the virus spreads. But sometimes mutations are consequential for public health and scientists say it's important to monitor them. * Both Pfizer and Moderna are in the process of testing their vaccines against the variants. Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday the mutation N501Y found in both variants B.1.1.7 and 501.V2 was tested against their vaccine and found “no reduction in neutralization activity against the virus.” * But there are multiple mutations and more studies are underway.What to watch: On Friday, CDC officials pushed back on reports of a U.S. variant of the virus, the New York Times reports. * “To date, neither researchers nor analysts at CDC have seen the emergence of a particular variant in the United States,” the CDC said. * The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The bottom line: Viruses mutate and evolve and the coronavirus is no different. So far, public health officials still say wearing a mask, socially distancing, testing and contact tracing, and hand washing are best practices for stopping the spread of COVID-19.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.