Trump wants to deliver 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. Is that even possible?

The hardest-hit parts of the United States may be past the peak of the pandemic. Other places may be lifting their lockdown restrictions. But deadly pathogens don’t eradicate themselves; once Americans stop staying home, the coronavirus will continue to spread.

The expectation is the U.S. won’t return to normal until there’s an effective vaccine against COVID-19 — and almost everyone in the country has been vaccinated.

When and how that will occur has been the subject of speculation since the start of this crisis. But in recent days that chatter has intensified amid the news that Oxford researchers might have an effective vaccine ready by September and reports that President Trump has ordered a “Manhattan Project-style effort” called Operation Warp Speed that aims to inoculate almost all Americans by year’s end.

But can the U.S. really rush-release a COVID-19 vaccine this year? To understand how unprecedented that challenge is — and what the odds of overcoming it actually are — you need to understand a few key numbers.

300 million: The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine that Operation Warp Speed reportedly aims to deliver in the U.S. by January 2021, according to Bloomberg News. The plan is to mobilize pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and military researchers to streamline and accelerate the conventional process of developing, testing, approving, regulating and licensing a vaccine.

The vaccine candidate to be used in the phase I clinical trial at the Clinical BioManufacturing Facility in Oxford, England. (Sean Elias via Reuters) More

12 to 18: The number of months Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, had previously estimated it would take to complete this process.

Four: The number of years it took, back in the 1960s, to bring a mumps vaccine to market. No vaccine has ever been released faster. For comparison, it took 28 years to deliver the varicella vaccine; 28 years to release FluMist; 15 years for the HPV vaccine; 15 years to deliver the rotavirus vaccine; and 11 years for the first pediatric combination. A vaccine for the Ebola virus that went into clinical trials in 2014 only just received approval from U.S. regulators in December — a five-year effort considered remarkable for its speed. “When Dr. Fauci said 12 to 18 months, I thought that was ridiculously optimistic,” Dr. Paul Offit, the co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine, recently told CNN.

Eight: The number of months between now and January 2021. On Wednesday, Fauci shortened his most “aspirational” timeline, telling NBC’s “Today” show that January is “doable if things fall in the right place.”

“I mean, I’m obviously part of the team that’s involved in that,” Fauci added.

102: The number of coronavirus vaccines now in development, according to the World Health Organization.

Eight to 10: The number of those potential vaccines that “look particularly promising,” according to Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Gates’s philanthropic foundation has spent several decades (and tens of billions of dollars) strengthening the global health system. He is now investing billions more to help seven makers of possible coronavirus vaccines start developing facilities and manufacturing doses before any one of them is approved by the Federal Drug Administration.